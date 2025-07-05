$41.720.00
China could provoke Russia to attack NATO - Rutte

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that China could ask Russia to start hostilities in Europe to distract the West in the event of an attack on Taiwan. He emphasized the need to deter Russia and China by strengthening NATO and cooperating with the Indo-Pacific region.

In the event of a Chinese attack on Taiwan, Beijing could try to divert the West's attention by provoking Russia to attack NATO countries. This was stated in an interview with The New York Post by Alliance Secretary General Mark Rutte, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, in such a scenario, could turn to Russian dictator Putin with a request to start hostilities in Europe to tie up NATO forces.

If Xi Jinping attacked Taiwan, he would first call his junior partner in all of this, Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin, who lives in Moscow, and tell him: "Hey, I'm going to do this, and I need you to keep them busy in Europe by attacking NATO territory."

- said Rutte.

He noted that this scenario is one of the most likely in the future, and there are two things that need to be done to deter the Russians and the Chinese.

The first is to make the prospect of an attack on NATO so suicidal for the Kremlin that it would never agree to go through with it. And the second is to cooperate with the Indo-Pacific region - something that President Trump is very actively promoting. Because we have a close interconnection, joint work in the defense industry, innovations between NATO and the Indo-Pacific region.

- believes the Alliance's Secretary General.

He added that Trump is well aware that for the US to remain strong and secure, "interaction with European security and joint work on ensuring the security of the Indo-Pacific region" is needed.

Recall

Taiwan stated that China increased military pressure in the region in May, deploying dozens of warships and government vessels daily as part of an "extreme pressure campaign."

NATO Secretary General calls on US for flexibility in arms supplies to Ukraine04.07.25, 21:52 • 1640 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Mark Rutte
NATO
Donald Trump
Taiwan
Europe
Xi Jinping
China
United States
