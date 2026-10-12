China commented on Trump's announced "energy truce" between Ukraine and Russia

Beijing commented on U.S. President Donald Trump's statement regarding an "energy truce" in the Russian-Ukrainian war. Dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way to resolve the "crisis," and China supports all efforts that contribute to peace, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a briefing on October 12, UNN reports.

China's position on the crisis in Ukraine (this is how Beijing refers to the war — ed.) is consistent and clear. We believe that dialogue and negotiations are the only viable way out, and we support all efforts that contribute to peace - Mao Ning said in response to a question about whether the Chinese Foreign Ministry had any comment on this “energy truce.”

Context

U.S. President Donald Trump said that Ukraine and Russia had agreed to an "energy truce," which takes effect immediately. According to him, both sides agreed to the arrangement.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was ready to stop strikes on Russia's energy infrastructure as part of the truce announced by Donald Trump. According to him, the Armed Forces of Ukraine had already received the relevant orders.

Kallas: the "energy truce" must go beyond oil refineries, as this benefits the Russians