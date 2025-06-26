$41.660.13
ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

China believes that SCO states friendly to Russia are an "anchor of stability"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Beijing views SCO countries as an "anchor of stability" amid international conflicts. NATO is observing China's reorganization and military buildup.

China believes that SCO states friendly to Russia are an "anchor of stability"

Beijing believes that international justice should be defended together with the countries united by the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

UNN reports with reference to DPA.

Details

The PRC believes that in times of international turmoil, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) states, friendly to Russia, can be an "anchor of stability." Defense Minister Dong Jun made these comments at a meeting with his counterparts from SCO countries in the coastal city of Qingdao in eastern China.

Meanwhile, NATO sees China reorganizing and building up its military power.

We also see how China is reorganizing. We see what China, North Korea, and Iran are doing to support the Russian military effort, the unprovoked war against Ukraine

- NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said at the summit in the Netherlands.

Beijing replied:

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said on Thursday that some NATO figures are deliberately escalating international and regional tensions and "defaming" China's military development.

Recall

Russia is preparing its military and society for a potential future war with NATO in the medium and long term.

A few days ago, US State Secretary Marco Rubio called on China to persuade Iran not to close the Strait of Hormuz, an important shipping route.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposes using 150 billion euros from the SAFE program for Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

PoliticsNews of the World
Marco Rubio
Mark Rutte
European Commission
NATO
North Korea
China
United States
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Iran
Tesla
