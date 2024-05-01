China begins testing a new generation aircraft carrier "Fujian"

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89181 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109113 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151879 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155803 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251699 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174482 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165693 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226615 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37115 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71373 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 39309 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 32655 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65197 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 251699 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226615 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212586 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238302 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225045 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 89181 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 65197 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 71373 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113196 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114082 views
Actual
China begins testing a new generation aircraft carrier "Fujian"

China begins testing a new generation aircraft carrier "Fujian"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 22849 views

China begins sea trials of its third and most modern aircraft carrier, the Fujian, a key step toward its commissioning into the Chinese Navy within a year.

China on Wednesday began sea trials of its third and most modern aircraft carrier. Reuters  Reuters reports UNN, citing Chinese state media.

Fujian's test launch at sea was intended to evaluate "the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems.

- China Daily journalists quoted the Chinese Navy's statement.

Details

In a statement, the Chinese defense ministry also said that the aircraft carrier is one of the “most important military assets” that China is currently developing.

It is noted that the start of the Chinese Navy's tests took place almost two years after the aircraft carrier was first unveiled in June 2022.

Fujian, is entirely designed and built in China. It is larger and more advanced than its predecessors Shandong, which was commissioned in late 2019, and Liaoning, which China bought from Ukraine in 1998.

The development of the Fujian is part of the buildup to the centerpiece of President Xi Jinping's attempt to make China the leading military power in the region with a blue water navy capable of spreading power far from China's coast.

According to media reports, the new Fujian ship has a full-length flat deck with an advanced ejection system for jet aircraft. It takes its name from the Chinese province located opposite the democratically governed Taiwan.

The vessel is known to have undergone tests near Shanghai. CCTV reported that the Fujian went to sea just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is noted that sea trials are the last step before the aircraft carrier will be adopted by the Chinese Navy. This process is expected to take up to a year. Journalists noted that nine sea trials were conducted for the Shandong before it was put into operation.

Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months on the space station01.05.24, 16:25 • 16585 views

Optional

The Fujian test comes at a time of escalating tensions in the South China Sea. On Wednesday, the Philippines said that the Chinese coast guard fired water cannons at two ships in the Scarborough Shoal.

This underwater reef is one of the hotspots in Manila's 200 nautical mile (370 km) exclusive economic zone, which Beijing claims as sovereign territory along with 90% of the South China Sea. In 2016, an international court ruled that China's claim was invalid, but Beijing does not recognize this decision.

It should be noted that currently only the United States has more ships than China. 11 aircraft carriers and 9 aircraft carrier amphibious assault ships.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

News of the WorldTechnologies
beijingBeijing
south-china-seaSouth China Sea
philippinesPhilippines
taiwanTaiwan
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising