China begins testing a new generation aircraft carrier "Fujian"

China on Wednesday began sea trials of its third and most modern aircraft carrier. Reuters Reuters reports UNN, citing Chinese state media.

Fujian's test launch at sea was intended to evaluate "the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier's propulsion and electrical systems. - China Daily journalists quoted the Chinese Navy's statement.

In a statement, the Chinese defense ministry also said that the aircraft carrier is one of the “most important military assets” that China is currently developing.

It is noted that the start of the Chinese Navy's tests took place almost two years after the aircraft carrier was first unveiled in June 2022.

Fujian, is entirely designed and built in China. It is larger and more advanced than its predecessors Shandong, which was commissioned in late 2019, and Liaoning, which China bought from Ukraine in 1998.

The development of the Fujian is part of the buildup to the centerpiece of President Xi Jinping's attempt to make China the leading military power in the region with a blue water navy capable of spreading power far from China's coast.

According to media reports, the new Fujian ship has a full-length flat deck with an advanced ejection system for jet aircraft. It takes its name from the Chinese province located opposite the democratically governed Taiwan.

The vessel is known to have undergone tests near Shanghai. CCTV reported that the Fujian went to sea just after 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

It is noted that sea trials are the last step before the aircraft carrier will be adopted by the Chinese Navy. This process is expected to take up to a year. Journalists noted that nine sea trials were conducted for the Shandong before it was put into operation.

The Fujian test comes at a time of escalating tensions in the South China Sea. On Wednesday, the Philippines said that the Chinese coast guard fired water cannons at two ships in the Scarborough Shoal.

This underwater reef is one of the hotspots in Manila's 200 nautical mile (370 km) exclusive economic zone, which Beijing claims as sovereign territory along with 90% of the South China Sea. In 2016, an international court ruled that China's claim was invalid, but Beijing does not recognize this decision.

It should be noted that currently only the United States has more ships than China. 11 aircraft carriers and 9 aircraft carrier amphibious assault ships.