Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89229 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109129 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 151894 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 155816 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251714 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174483 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165694 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148369 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226621 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113078 views

March 1, 04:42 PM • 37194 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71432 views
March 1, 05:07 PM • 39383 views
March 1, 05:22 PM • 32723 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65250 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 251714 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226621 views
February 28, 06:23 AM • 212593 views
February 27, 01:15 PM • 238308 views
February 27, 11:50 AM • 225050 views
March 1, 06:49 PM • 89229 views
March 1, 05:32 PM • 65250 views
March 1, 04:47 PM • 71432 views
March 1, 11:06 AM • 113197 views
March 1, 08:56 AM • 114082 views
Chinese astronauts return to Earth after 6 months on the space station

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 16586 views

Three Chinese astronauts have returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard the Chinese space station Tiangong.

A Chinese spacecraft with three astronauts has returned to Earth after completing a six-month mission aboard the country's orbiting space station. UNN writes about this with reference to the AR.

Details

The Shenzhou-17 spacecraft carrying astronauts Tang Hongbo, Tang Shengjie and Jiang Xinlin has landed at the Dongfeng site in the northern Chinese autonomous region of Inner Mongolia in the Gobi Desert.

The astronauts were at China's Tiangong space station, which China built after being expelled from the International Space Station, largely due to US concerns about the Chinese military's total control over the space program amid heightened competition in technology.

China's ambitious space program aims to put astronauts on the moon by 2030, as well as return samples from Mars around the same year and launch three lunar probe missions over the next four years. This year, two cargo spacecraft launches and two manned space flights are planned for the Chinese station.

The new crew of the station consists of veteran astronaut Ye Guangfu, who participated in the Shenzhou 13 mission in 2021, fighter pilot Li Kong and astronaut Li Guangxu, who are new to spaceflight.

They will spend about six months on three modules of the Tiangong space station. During their stay on the station, they will conduct scientific tests, install space debris protection equipment, conduct payload experiments, and broadcast science classes to students on Earth.

China has also stated that it plans to eventually open access to its space station to foreign astronauts and space tourists. As the ISS nears the end of its service life, China may become the only country or corporation to maintain a manned station in orbit.

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the WorldTechnologies
earthEarth
marsMars
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

