Chilean President says Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 10350 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 114574 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120717 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135636 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 197996 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 238640 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 147087 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369975 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182415 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149773 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 82313 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 114891 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 101494 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19261 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 39927 views
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 114574 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

06:14 AM • 102335 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 120717 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 115731 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 135637 views
Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 6512 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 9478 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 14085 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 15532 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 19700 views
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Chilean President says Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table

Kyiv • UNN

 • 27411 views

Chilean President Gabriel Borich insisted that Russia come to the negotiating table to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, condemning Russian aggression and calling for the defense of Ukraine's sovereignty and food security at the Global Peace Summit.

Chilean President says Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table

Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table. This was stated by Chilean President Gabriel Borich during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports a correspondent of UNN .

Chile condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We insist that human rights be honored. We are in favor of finding a solution to this conflict. We cannot allow violations of international law... We must also bring Russia to the negotiating table

- Borych said.

He also noted that  Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be protected.

Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty and ensure food security, as hunger can never be used as a weapon

- he said.

Borich reminded that Chile will join the demining of Ukraine after the war.

Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law15.06.24, 20:03 • 28060 views

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the attention of Russian representatives.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Chile
United Nations
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
