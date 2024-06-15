Chilean President says Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table

Russia should also be brought to the negotiating table. This was stated by Chilean President Gabriel Borich during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports a correspondent of UNN .

Chile condemned Russia's aggression against Ukraine. We insist that human rights be honored. We are in favor of finding a solution to this conflict. We cannot allow violations of international law... We must also bring Russia to the negotiating table - Borych said.

He also noted that Ukraine's nuclear power plants must be protected.

Ukraine must maintain its sovereignty and ensure food security, as hunger can never be used as a weapon - he said.

Borich reminded that Chile will join the demining of Ukraine after the war.

Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

Addendum

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the attention of Russian representatives.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.