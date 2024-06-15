Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 15725 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 146997 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143718 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157143 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 209618 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 245193 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 151963 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370856 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 183311 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149980 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 94785 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 135546 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 123113 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 33162 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 52091 views
Publications

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 146997 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 124700 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 143718 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 136989 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 157143 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 11934 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 13170 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 17270 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 18455 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 34174 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28060 views

Russia rejected the collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law at the Global Peace Summit, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said.

Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

Today, Russia has abandoned the collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN correspondent .

It is true that peace cannot be achieved in Ukraine without the involvement of Russia. But let's not forget that as we speak, Russia continues to wage its brutal war. We all know that Russia could end this war today, or at any time... by withdrawing its troops. Today, Russia has refused our collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

- Scholz said.

 He noted that all participants of the Summit should work together to find frameworks and roadmaps for implementing concrete steps.

We all recognize that achieving peace still requires significant efforts. We must work together to find frameworks and roadmaps to implement concrete steps in this direction

 ," Scholz said.

Addendum

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan  for peace in Ukraine  is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the Russian representatives.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Office of the President of Ukraine
Olaf Scholz
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.10
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91