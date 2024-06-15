Scholz: Russia has rejected our call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law

Today, Russia has abandoned the collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law. This was stated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during the first plenary session of the Global Peace Summit, reports UNN correspondent .

It is true that peace cannot be achieved in Ukraine without the involvement of Russia. But let's not forget that as we speak, Russia continues to wage its brutal war. We all know that Russia could end this war today, or at any time... by withdrawing its troops. Today, Russia has refused our collective call for peace based on the UN Charter and international law - Scholz said.

He noted that all participants of the Summit should work together to find frameworks and roadmaps for implementing concrete steps.

We all recognize that achieving peace still requires significant efforts. We must work together to find frameworks and roadmaps to implement concrete steps in this direction ," Scholz said.

Addendum

The Swiss president said that a peace process without Russia is unthinkable. A long-term solution must include both sides. The international community can help pave the way.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that when the action plan for peace in Ukraine is on the table and agreed upon by all participants of the Peace Summit, it will be brought to the Russian representatives.

Deputy head of the Presidential Administration Ihor Zhovkva said today, June 15, that there will be no direct talks with Russia. This is not the format that will even be discussed at the Peace Summit, which started today.