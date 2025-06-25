Chernyshov case: HACC announces new date for choosing a preventive measure

The High Anti-Corruption Court has again postponed the consideration of the motion to impose a preventive measure on the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity of Ukraine Oleksiy Chernyshov, who is suspected of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in especially large amount for himself and third parties, to June 27. This was reported by UNN with reference to the HACC.

We inform you that the consideration of the motion of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office regarding the application of a preventive measure against the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Unity will take place on June 27, 2025 at 09:00 - reported in the HACC.

Context

The HACC planned to consider the motion to impose a preventive measure on Chernyshov today, June 25. However, the meeting was postponed first to June 26 due to the fact that Chernyshov must be present at the Cabinet meeting and government meeting today.

On the eve, June 24, Chernyshov announced after a visit to the NABU that he had received a suspicion notice. Later, SAPO officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in especially large amount for himself and third parties.

Scandal with Chernyshov's departure abroad

The media reported that the NABU and SAPO detained two associates of Chernyshov last week - ex-State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development Vasyl Volodin and ex-Advisor to the Minister Maksym Gorbatyuk. According to media reports, Chernyshov's home was searched about a month ago, and at the time his associates were served with suspicion notices, he was on a business trip abroad.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the business trip of Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov was signed until the end of the week, which ended on June 22.

President Zelenskyy stated that Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Chernyshov is on a foreign business trip, performing tasks to open hubs and the issue of multiple citizenship. And that Chernyshov should return after completing his business trip.

Chernyshov On June 22, against the background of previous rumors about "not returning to Ukraine", he stated that he had already completed his business trip abroad, and on June 23, the official wanted to return to work in the Cabinet of Ministers.

Addition

SAPO and NABU exposed a corruption scheme in the construction sector involving top officials in the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development, which could have led to more than UAH 1 billion in losses to the state.

The HACC sent the former State Secretary of the Ministry of Regional Development, member of the board of NJSC "Naftogaz" Vasyl Volodin, who is suspected of corruption in the construction sector, to custody with the possibility of bail in the amount of UAH 20 million.