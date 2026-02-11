$43.030.02
Case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovych sent to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20 views

The investigation into the former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who is accused of high treason, has been completed. The indictment has been sent to court for in absentia proceedings.

Case of former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovych sent to court

The investigation into the former deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, who is accused of treason, has been completed, and the indictment has been sent to court for in absentia consideration, the Prosecutor General's Office reported, writes UNN.

The investigation into the former high-ranking official - ex-deputy secretary of the National Security and Defense Council and ex-vice prime minister of Ukraine, whom the investigation considers a top FSB agent, has been completed. Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office have sent the indictment to court for in absentia consideration. He is accused of treason (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

- reported the Prosecutor General's Office.

In July 2022, DBR employees reported suspicion of treason to former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Volodymyr Sivkovych and three FSB officers for espionage. In May 2025, it was reported that the case was transferred to court.

In December 2023, the SBU announced that it had collected new evidence of treason by former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Volodymyr Sivkovych and announced a new suspicion of treason against him.

Former Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Sivkovych is served with new suspicion01.12.23, 12:20 • 25326 views

According to the prosecutor's office, after the occupation of Crimea in 2014, the accused moved to Moscow and agreed to cooperate with the Russian special services. His task, as noted by the prosecutor's office, was subversive information activities and influencing public opinion in Ukraine.

According to the investigation, the FSB instructed him to involve influential Ukrainian politicians to promote Russian narratives, discredit the authorities, law enforcement agencies, and military leadership.

"He involved a current people's deputy from the banned "OPZZh" in his activities, who agreed to act as an "agent of influence." The deputy used media appearances and parliamentary speeches, spreading pro-Russian narratives and discrediting the Armed Forces and intelligence. His statements were broadcast, including by Russian propaganda media. He also regularly reported to the former NSDC official, who passed the information to the Russian special services," the prosecutor's office said.

Such actions, according to prosecutors, created preconditions for interference in Ukraine's internal affairs and destabilization of the situation in favor of the aggressor country.

Earlier, the indictment against this people's deputy was already sent to court. He is accused of financing actions aimed at overthrowing the constitutional order (Part 3 of Article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) and treason (Part 1 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). He is in custody, and the trial is ongoing.

Shufrych's case sent to court03.09.24, 10:30 • 21453 views

Julia Shramko

