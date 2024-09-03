Shufrych's case sent to court

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 127069 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 131816 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 216695 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 162958 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 158718 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 145452 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 208334 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112655 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 195781 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105219 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 85747 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 106980 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 103795 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 72784 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57059 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 216695 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 208334 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 195781 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 222180 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 209892 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 41440 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 57059 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 154008 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 153023 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156957 views
Actual
Shufrych's case sent to court

Shufrych's case sent to court

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21397 views

An indictment against MP Nestor Shufrych and his former assistant has been submitted to the court.

An indictment against Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL political party, and his former assistant has been sent to court. The MP is suspected of high treason. UNN writes about this with reference to the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL and his former assistant," the statement said.

They are reportedly charged with financing actions committed with the aim of violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine (part 3 of article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the MP is also charged with high treason (Article 111(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the defendants, together with other persons trusted by the MP, after the occupation of the peninsula by the enemy, ensured the registration of real estate - a house and a land plot in the village of Simeiz, Crimea - under the laws of the Russian Federation. The MP acquired this property in 2013 through a controlled company and trustees.

"In 2016, in order to protect property on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the defendants organized the conclusion of a security contract with the illegal paramilitary formation of the occupation authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - FSUE "Okhrana" of the Russian Guard for the Republic of Crimea. Subsequently, they organized the transfer and transfer of more than 648.7 thousand Russian rubles to the Russian Federal Guard, which is involved in the war against Ukraine, for the protection of property," the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian MP was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service and performed the tasks of one of the former deputy secretaries of the National Security and Defense Council, who left for Moscow in 2014.

According to the agency, the accused systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews, conducting subversive activities against Ukraine. He supported the ideas of a pro-Russian orientation of Ukraine's further development, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The MP, as noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, knowing about the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine by the aggressor state, continued to carry out subversive activities against our country.

The defendants are in custody.

Addendum

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified that MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

Contact us about advertising