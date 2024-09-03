Shufrych's case sent to court

An indictment against Nestor Shufrych, a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned OPFL political party, and his former assistant has been sent to court. The MP is suspected of high treason. UNN writes about this with reference to the message of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

"Prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office sent an indictment to the court against a People's Deputy of Ukraine of the IX convocation from the banned political party OPFL and his former assistant," the statement said.

They are reportedly charged with financing actions committed with the aim of violent change and overthrow of the constitutional order, seizure of state power, change of the boundaries of the territory and state border of Ukraine (part 3 of article 110-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). In addition, the MP is also charged with high treason (Article 111(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The investigation established that the defendants, together with other persons trusted by the MP, after the occupation of the peninsula by the enemy, ensured the registration of real estate - a house and a land plot in the village of Simeiz, Crimea - under the laws of the Russian Federation. The MP acquired this property in 2013 through a controlled company and trustees.

"In 2016, in order to protect property on the temporarily occupied peninsula, the defendants organized the conclusion of a security contract with the illegal paramilitary formation of the occupation authorities in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea - FSUE "Okhrana" of the Russian Guard for the Republic of Crimea. Subsequently, they organized the transfer and transfer of more than 648.7 thousand Russian rubles to the Russian Federal Guard, which is involved in the war against Ukraine, for the protection of property," the Prosecutor General's Office informs.

In addition, it is noted that the Ukrainian MP was recruited by the Russian Federal Security Service and performed the tasks of one of the former deputy secretaries of the National Security and Defense Council, who left for Moscow in 2014.

According to the agency, the accused systematically disseminated the narratives of the aggressor state in his speeches and interviews, conducting subversive activities against Ukraine. He supported the ideas of a pro-Russian orientation of Ukraine's further development, the Prosecutor General's Office said.

The MP, as noted by the Prosecutor General's Office, knowing about the occupation of part of the territory of Ukraine by the aggressor state, continued to carry out subversive activities against our country.

The defendants are in custody.

Addendum

On September 15, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine notified that MP Nestor Shufrych was suspected of treason.