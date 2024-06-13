ukenru
Canada to send about 2000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket engines to Ukraine

Canada to send about 2000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket engines to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26978 views

Canada will transfer to Ukraine about 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket engines, 29 remote weapon systems and more than 130,000 rounds of ammunition.

Canada will send about 2,000 decommissioned CRV7 rocket engines to Ukraine. Canada will also provide 29 Nanuk remote weapon systems and more than 130,000 rounds of small arms ammunition. This was announced by Defense Minister Bill Blair in Brussels at the Ramstein meeting, The Globe and Mail reports, UNN.

Details  [1

It is noted that the rocket engines have been tested.

If further test results are available, Canada will assess the feasibility of providing additional CRV7 engines

the statement said.

The spokesman said the government intends to start delivering the engines in the coming weeks.

AddendumAddendum

Finally, Ukraine's ambassador to Canada told the Senate committee that Ukraine had learned how to repair donated weapons.

 "We have limited resources, so we ask the Department of National Defense if there's something that's up for decommissioning - even if you think it's in bad shape for your Canadian soldiers - we're willing to take it," she said.

Canada sends first medical armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

