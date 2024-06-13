ukenru
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Canada sends first medical armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Canada sends first medical armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Kyiv  •  UNN

 26331 views

Canada is sending 50 armored medical evacuation vehicles to Ukraine, the first 10 will arrive by the fall, and the remaining 40 will arrive over the next two years.

Canada is preparing to send four armored combat vehicles of its own production for medical evacuation to Ukraine. In total, the Armed Forces are to receive 50 such vehicles. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Canada, UNN reports.

Details

The armored vehicles are being shipped to Europe, where the Ukrainian military will be trained to use the vehicles.

It is known that they are equipped with equipment “that will allow them to provide medical care for various injuries.

By the fall, the Ukrainian military will receive ten such armored vehicles, and over the next two years, another 40 will be delivered, the Canadian Ministry of Defense explained, noting that the vehicle performs many functions on the battlefield: transporting personnel, providing medical evacuation, and serving as a mobile command post.

Canada opens egg products export market for Ukrainian producers11.06.24, 11:34 • 16001 view

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

WarHealth

