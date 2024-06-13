Canada sends first medical armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

Canada is preparing to send four armored combat vehicles of its own production for medical evacuation to Ukraine. In total, the Armed Forces are to receive 50 such vehicles. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Canada, UNN reports.

Details

The armored vehicles are being shipped to Europe, where the Ukrainian military will be trained to use the vehicles.

It is known that they are equipped with equipment “that will allow them to provide medical care for various injuries.

By the fall, the Ukrainian military will receive ten such armored vehicles, and over the next two years, another 40 will be delivered, the Canadian Ministry of Defense explained, noting that the vehicle performs many functions on the battlefield: transporting personnel, providing medical evacuation, and serving as a mobile command post.

Canada opens egg products export market for Ukrainian producers