Canada opens egg products export market for Ukrainian producers

Ukrainian producers of egg products will now be able to export their products to Canada. The relevant veterinary certificate is approved by the competent authorities of both countries. This is reported by the State Food and Consumer Service of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the ministry, together with the Ministry of foreign affairs, continue to work together to support Ukrainian exports and create new opportunities for domestic producers, which is extremely important for the wartime economy of Ukraine.

Thanks to joint work, Ukrainian egg producers will now be able to export their products to Canada. The relevant veterinary certificate is approved by the competent authorities of both countries, - note in the State Food and Consumer Service.

The State Food and Consumer Protection Service notes that the export of egg products to Canada is possible only in case of cooperation with licensed importers in Canada.

The new market means economic stability for the National producer, preserving jobs, especially in times of war, and strengthening Ukraine's competitiveness in the global trade arena. Together with Ukrainian diplomats, we continue to work in this direction, - said Sergey Tkachuk, chairman of the State Food and Consumer Service.

