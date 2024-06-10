ukenru
Ukraine and Poland held talks on Ukrainian sugar exports to the EU

Ukraine and Poland held talks on Ukrainian sugar exports to the EU

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 75823 views

Ukraine and Poland discussed the resumption of Ukrainian sugar exports to the EU after the new sugar beet crop was harvested in September, following Ukraine's temporary ban on duty-free sugar exports to the EU.

Acting Minister of Agrarian Policy and food of Ukraine Taras Vysotsky held an online meeting with chairman of the board of the National Food Program of Poland Marek Zagorski. The parties discussed the export of Ukrainian sugar to the EU. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Agrarian Policy.

Details 

Representatives of the Sugar Producers ' Associations of Ukraine and Poland also joined the meeting.

Vysotsky noted that the Ukrainian government has decided to establish a zero  quota for sugar exports to the EU, which started working on June 1, and will be valid until the end of 2024.

Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar to the EU in May04.06.24, 11:11 • 16884 views

He explained that this is how Ukraine regulates sugar exports, in accordance with the agreement with the EU on duty-free and quota-free trade. Taras Vysotsky stressed that currently Ukrainian sugar is not exported to any of the European Union countries.

For his part, Marek Zagorski welcomed this decision of the Government of Ukraine.

Taras Vysotsky and Mark Zagorsky agreed to hold the next meeting in September, when a new sugar beet crop will be harvested, and discuss further cooperation. They also agreed on the need to control and exchange information on sugar trade between Ukraine and Poland

- summed up in the Ministry of Agrarian Policy. 

Recall

from June 5, the updated rules of duty-free and quota-free trade in agricultural products with the EU will start working, which will be valid for a year. In this regard, Ukraine will ban sugar exports to the EU until the end of 2023,since the quota of 262 thousand tons has already been exhausted.

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

EconomyAgronomy news
ministerstvo-ahrarnoi-polityky-ta-prodovolstva-ukrainaMinistry of Agrarian Policy and Food of Ukraine
european-unionEuropean Union
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

Contact us about advertising