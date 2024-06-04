Ukraine exported a record amount of sugar to the EU in May

65% of Ukrainian sugar was exported to EU countries in May, and 35% - to other countries. This is a record monthly export figure for Ukraine. This was reported in the National Association of sugar producers of Ukraine, writes UNN.

On May 30, the government imposed restrictions on the export of Ukrainian sugar to the EU, but we are glad that our producers have resumed routes not only to Europe, but also to the world market (to the Mediterranean and West Africa) - said Yana Kavushevskaya, acting chairman of the Association's management board.

She noted that last season for sugar beet was not bad. In her opinion, sugar beet will remain in the top 3 crops in terms of profitability and can become a good alternative to cereals.

