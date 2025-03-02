Canada announces new sanctions against Russia
Kyiv • UNN
Canada has imposed sanctions on 31 Russians and Russian paramilitary groups supporting aggression in Ukraine. The decision was announced by Justin Trudeau during a summit in London.
Canada has introduced new sanctions against Russia. They will affect 31 Russians and Russian paramilitary groups that support aggression against Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the X-account (Twitter) and office of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
Details
It is noted that the imposition of new sanctions against Russia was the result of Trudeau's participation in the summit of European leaders in London on Ukraine.
During the “Securing Our Future” summit, the Prime Minister announced new sanctions against 10 individuals and 21 organizations, including paramilitary organizations and their leaders, to help counter Russia's reliance on outside organizations and countries to advance its political and military goals in Ukraine
On Sunday, March 02 , Justin Trudeau confirmed this decision by posting a corresponding message on his Twitter page.
In London, I announced new sanctions against key allies of the Kremlin - paramilitary organizations, their leaders, and others involved in helping Russia wage war in Ukraine. We will not allow Russia's enablers to continue this illegal invasion
The mission said that the new sanctions targeted nine leaders of post-Agner paramilitary organizations and one member of the Russian military leadership associated with them. The sanctions also targeted 9 paramilitary organizations operating in Ukraine and in the Kremlin's African network, as well as 12 related organizations.
“In total, Canada has imposed sanctions on more than 3,000 individuals and organizations involved in Russia's aggression. Canada is determined to continue to work with partners to increase economic pressure on Russia,” the Canadian prime minister said in a statement.
Recall
The Prime Minister of Canada does not rule out the participation of Canadian peacekeepers in the deployment of a foreign contingent in Ukraine after the conclusion of a peace agreement with Russia. Canada will continue to support Ukraine by all means possible.
Von der Leyen: EU should prepare for the worst and strengthen its defense02.03.25, 20:35 • 97105 views