Von der Leyen: EU should prepare for the worst and strengthen its defense
The President of the European Commission announced a new plan to strengthen the EU's defense at the March 6 summit. The plan includes increased investment in defense and security guarantees for Ukraine.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has called for strengthening defense and “preparing for the worst.” She made this statement following the summit in London. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Twitter account (X) of the official.
Details
On Sunday, March 02, following the summit in London, von der Leyen said that European leaders had a good and frank discussion about what is needed to put Ukraine in a position of strength.
According to the official, Ukraine needs comprehensive security guarantees that will support its economic and military positions.
The head of the European Commission said that it is urgent to rearm Europe and the European Commission will propose a plan for this at the March 6 summit.
It is now extremely important to increase investment in defense for the long term. This is for the security of the EU. In the geostrategic environment in which we live, we need to prepare for the worst, and therefore strengthen our defense
