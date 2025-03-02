Starmer: UK, France and others will work on peace deal, Ukraine should be put in the strongest position
Kyiv • UNN
European leaders agreed that they would work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. It is necessary to put Ukraine in the strongest position so that it can come to the negotiating table from a strong position. This was stated by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press conference, reports UNN.
Details
We agreed that the United Kingdom, France and others will work with Ukraine on a plan to end the war. We will discuss this plan with America and promote it. I have to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible so that they can come to the negotiating table from a strong position. We are doubling our support
Recall
Today , European leaders and NATO representatives discussed possible next steps and getting “back on track” in the context of European security and the settlement of the Russian-Ukrainian war.