Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader
Kyiv • UNN
EU High Representative Kaja Kallas said that a new leader of the free world is needed after the skirmish between Zelensky and Trump in the White House.
Today, it has become clear that the free world needs a new leader, and it is up to Europeans to take up this challenge. This was stated by High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas in X after the skirmish between President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump in the White House, UNN reports.
Details
"Ukraine is Europe! We stand by Ukraine. We will step up our support to Ukraine so that they can continue to fight back the agressor. Today, it became clear that the free world needs a new leader. It’s up to us, Europeans, to take this challenge," wrote EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas.
Context
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump had a tense exchange during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House.
Later, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Zelenskyy was allegedly not ready for peace, and adding that the Ukrainian leader could return when he was ready for peace.
Zelenskiy leaves the White House early after a spat with Trump.
CNN cited a source as saying that the agreement on rare earth minerals between the US and Ukraine was not signed on Friday after a meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy.
Subsequently, President Zelenskyy made his first statement after the unexpected end of the meeting, thanking America for its support, for this visit. He thanked the President, the Congress and the American people. Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine needs a just and lasting peace, "and we are working for that.