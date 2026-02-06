Business insurance against war risks launched in Ukraine: five companies have already applied

A program for insuring corporate property against war risks has been launched in Ukraine. The first five applications have already been submitted for participation in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the program operates in two directions. The first is direct compensation for damages to enterprises operating in frontline regions. The second is partial compensation of the insurance premium for businesses throughout Ukraine.

For enterprises in frontline zones, the state will cover damages up to 10 million hryvnias for property damaged or destroyed since January 1, 2026. To join the program, businesses must pay a one-time fee of 0.5% of the total amount of possible losses for all declared property.

Among the first participants in the program is Kharkiv-based Suziria Group, which operates in the pet supplies sector and has retained jobs despite the war. The company continues its activities in the frontline city, including supporting the operation of its office and production and logistics facilities.

Four more applications were also received from enterprises in frontline regions.

The government emphasizes that the program is designed to help businesses maintain production, jobs, and economic activity even in difficult security conditions. It is part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy and is administered by the Export Credit Agency.

