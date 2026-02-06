Business insurance against war risks launched in Ukraine: five companies have already applied

$43.140.03
50.900.14
ukenru
Exclusive
04:55 PM • 2238 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
04:00 PM • 5274 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
02:58 PM • 7790 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
02:54 PM • 7944 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 11267 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
12:09 PM • 10221 views
Zelenskyy considers the work of the Air Force in some regions unsatisfactory: discussed solutions to improve the downing of "Shaheds"
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 21310 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 09:41 AM • 16817 views
Is Ukraine ready for the start of the Olympics: what is known about the team's condition before the first competitions
February 6, 09:02 AM • 19559 views
Ukraine's international reserves hit a new historical high, reaching $57.7 billion
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62730 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
2.7m/s
78%
742mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia claims 'assassination attempt' on Russian Defense Ministry Lieutenant General AlekseevFebruary 6, 07:45 AM • 9318 views
Abu Dhabi Talks: Ukraine and Russia Exchange Prisoners, But Make No Progress on Donbas - WSJFebruary 6, 08:45 AM • 11489 views
Starlink blockade for Russians will slow down strikes on Ukraine's logistics - ISWFebruary 6, 09:36 AM • 16348 views
Occupiers bring heavy equipment into the center of Myrnohrad, fighting continues - Air Assault ForcesVideoFebruary 6, 10:22 AM • 10402 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 17950 views
Publications
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
02:41 PM • 11282 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 18408 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 21319 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 33014 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
February 5, 03:05 PM • 62738 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ursula von der Leyen
Ihor Klymenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 19450 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 22345 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 31552 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 34766 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 74674 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
Bild

Business insurance against war risks launched in Ukraine: five companies have already applied

Kyiv • UNN

 • 110 views

A program for insuring business property against war risks has started operating in Ukraine. Five companies have already applied to participate in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling.

Business insurance against war risks launched in Ukraine: five companies have already applied

A program for insuring corporate property against war risks has been launched in Ukraine. The first five applications have already been submitted for participation in the mechanism, which provides for compensation for damages from Russian shelling. This was announced by Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the Prime Minister, the program operates in two directions. The first is direct compensation for damages to enterprises operating in frontline regions. The second is partial compensation of the insurance premium for businesses throughout Ukraine.

For enterprises in frontline zones, the state will cover damages up to 10 million hryvnias for property damaged or destroyed since January 1, 2026. To join the program, businesses must pay a one-time fee of 0.5% of the total amount of possible losses for all declared property.

Businesses have already received the first preferential energy loan at 0%. In total, over 300 applications have been submitted05.02.26, 17:51 • 3236 views

Among the first participants in the program is Kharkiv-based Suziria Group, which operates in the pet supplies sector and has retained jobs despite the war. The company continues its activities in the frontline city, including supporting the operation of its office and production and logistics facilities.

Four more applications were also received from enterprises in frontline regions.

The government emphasizes that the program is designed to help businesses maintain production, jobs, and economic activity even in difficult security conditions. It is part of the "Made in Ukraine" policy and is administered by the Export Credit Agency.

It should be recalled that the "Diia" portal has started accepting applications for an additional payment of UAH 20,000 for employees of emergency recovery teams. Payments for January-March 2026 will be accrued by the end of this month.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

War in UkraineEconomy
Real estate
Animals
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ukraine
Kharkiv