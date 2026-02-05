Businesses have already received the first preferential energy loan at 0%. In total, over 300 applications have been submitted

$43.170.02
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 5054 views
"There will be problems, but unfortunately, we shouldn't expect the collapse of the Russian front": expert explained what Starlink's disconnection means for the enemy army
Exclusive
02:39 PM • 5932 views
End of the nuclear deterrence agreement between Russia and the US: what changes in global security and is there a threat to the world and Ukraine
01:04 PM • 11369 views
Zelenskyy announced the return of 157 Ukrainians home as part of an exchange after a long pausePhoto
10:18 AM • 21545 views
US, Ukraine, and Russia agreed to exchange 314 prisoners - Witkoff
Exclusive
10:05 AM • 49095 views
Restoration of open competitions for public positions is necessary to receive €50 billion from the EU - Shuliak
February 5, 09:53 AM • 25821 views
Starlink terminals on the "whitelist" are working, while Russian terminals are already blocked - Fedorov
February 5, 09:33 AM • 25418 views
Defense Forces struck the infrastructure of the Russian Kapustin Yar training ground, including with the use of "Flamingo" - General Staff
February 5, 09:26 AM • 21025 views
General Staff confirmed the destruction of the occupiers' logistics hub, drone control point of the "Akhmat" unit in the Kursk region
February 5, 09:20 AM • 14200 views
Amidst bad weather, 259 road accidents have already occurred: up to a third in Kyiv and the region, traffic on the Zhytomyr highway is difficult
February 5, 07:22 AM • 13971 views
Second day of negotiations involving Ukraine, the US, and Russia has begun in Abu Dhabi - Umerov
Electricity outage schedules
Occupiers are transferring troops to the north of Donetsk region, the format of the transfer is atypical - AndryushchenkoPhotoFebruary 5, 07:12 AM • 29187 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 15202 views
Negotiations between Ukraine, the US, and Russia in Abu Dhabi have concluded12:00 PM • 20669 views
Missing 13-year-old girl from Lviv region found dead12:12 PM • 5870 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 10474 views
StopOdrex activists launched a Telegram channel after the clinic's third website blockingFebruary 4, 11:15 AM • 62535 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 92473 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 92299 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Abu Dhabi
Europe
Lviv
UNN Lite
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros03:30 PM • 804 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideo01:14 PM • 10557 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhoto11:46 AM • 15287 views
Princess of Wales confirms new family member: Kate and William have a puppyFebruary 4, 11:05 PM • 37159 views
Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of CreationVideoFebruary 4, 07:58 PM • 20680 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Mikoyan MiG-29
Heating

Businesses have already received the first preferential energy loan at 0%. In total, over 300 applications have been submitted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

Ukraine has issued the first preferential loan at 0% annual interest for businesses to purchase energy equipment. In total, 306 applications for UAH 384 million have already been received under the program to support the energy independence of enterprises.

Businesses have already received the first preferential energy loan at 0%. In total, over 300 applications have been submitted

Ukraine has issued its first preferential loan at 0% annual interest for businesses to purchase energy equipment. In total, banks have already received 306 applications for 384 million hryvnias under the program to support the energy independence of enterprises. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

According to her, energy loans are available for individual entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the state program "Affordable Loans 5–7–9". The maximum financing amount is up to 10 million hryvnias for a period of up to three years.

The funds received can be used to purchase generation equipment, including gas turbine, gas piston, biogas, diesel, gasoline, and gas generators.

Currently, 17 partner banks are already working with the program, and other financial institutions are gradually joining. Applications for such loans are considered on a priority basis.

The government emphasizes that the program allows businesses to operate without interruption during power outages, maintain production and jobs, and communities to ensure the stable functioning of important facilities even in the face of energy challenges.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that manufacturers of transformer equipment will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. The government also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critically important.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

EconomyPoliticsFinance
Technology
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Mobilization
Power outage
Electricity