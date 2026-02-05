Businesses have already received the first preferential energy loan at 0%. In total, over 300 applications have been submitted

Ukraine has issued its first preferential loan at 0% annual interest for businesses to purchase energy equipment. In total, banks have already received 306 applications for 384 million hryvnias under the program to support the energy independence of enterprises. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

According to her, energy loans are available for individual entrepreneurs and micro, small, and medium-sized businesses within the framework of the state program "Affordable Loans 5–7–9". The maximum financing amount is up to 10 million hryvnias for a period of up to three years.

The funds received can be used to purchase generation equipment, including gas turbine, gas piston, biogas, diesel, gasoline, and gas generators.

Currently, 17 partner banks are already working with the program, and other financial institutions are gradually joining. Applications for such loans are considered on a priority basis.

The government emphasizes that the program allows businesses to operate without interruption during power outages, maintain production and jobs, and communities to ensure the stable functioning of important facilities even in the face of energy challenges.

Recall

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that manufacturers of transformer equipment will be able to reserve 100% of their employees. The government also reduced the number of criteria for recognizing a company as critically important.