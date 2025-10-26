Burned to ashes: Russian drone attacked a minibus in Sumy region, five wounded, including a child

Russian occupiers attacked a minibus with passengers in Mykolaiv rural community in Sumy region with a drone, there are casualties. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of Sumy OVA Oleh Hryhorov.

Details

According to preliminary data, five people were injured, including a minor child. One person is in serious condition.

All victims were promptly evacuated from the scene. The minibus, which was moving towards Sumy, burned to the ground. Scheduled transport was not supposed to move on this section of the highway - other routes were designated for transportation. All circumstances of the incident are being investigated - the message says.

Recall

In the afternoon of October 26, Russian occupiers attacked a residential area of Sumy with a drone. The drone hit the roof of a nine-story residential building. A fire broke out, which was extinguished.

UNN also reported that Russians attacked Kryvyi Rih with a guided aerial bomb. An industrial enterprise was damaged by debris, one person was injured.