Bundeswehr sent out over 40,000 questionnaires as part of military service reform

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
11:49 AM • 11674 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 18326 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
11:19 AM • 13230 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 21511 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 32444 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
February 3, 08:20 AM • 30835 views
Ukraine has agreed on a multi-level plan with Europe and the US to respond to Russia's ceasefire violations - FT
February 3, 07:02 AM • 28324 views
Russia attacked CHPPs and TPPs at -25°C, leaving hundreds of thousands of families without heat during the harshest winter frosts - Shmyhal
February 3, 05:28 AM • 29332 views
Night attack on Kyiv: three injured and significant destruction in five districts of the capitalPhotoVideo
February 2, 11:51 PM • 34631 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
February 2, 08:49 PM • 44272 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−14°
0m/s
68%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Vinnytsia region suffered a massive attack from Russia: critical infrastructure was hit and power outages occurredFebruary 3, 06:15 AM • 18804 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 55065 views
Kharkiv's leading thermal power plant severely damaged, restoration impossible - city council deputyFebruary 3, 09:06 AM • 27452 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 10675 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 9120 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"02:37 PM • 5750 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline group02:17 PM • 9186 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 55106 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 64916 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 49472 views
Actual people
Oleh Syniehubov
Mark Rutte
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Boris Pistorius
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Vinnytsia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhoto02:20 PM • 4048 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhoto11:58 AM • 10704 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 28749 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 29335 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 28561 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Financial Times
Film

Bundeswehr sent out over 40,000 questionnaires as part of military service reform

Kyiv • UNN

 • 116 views

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced that over 40,000 questionnaires have been sent to potential military personnel. The reform, which started on January 1, provides for mandatory completion of questionnaires for men and voluntary for women.

Bundeswehr sent out over 40,000 questionnaires as part of military service reform

In the first four weeks of the year, the Bundeswehr sent out over 40,000 questionnaires to potential servicemen. Many completed questionnaires have already been received, and although it is too early to draw representative conclusions, "the process is moving forward." This was stated by German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, as reported by DW, writes UNN.

Details

The head of the defense department is confident that 20,000 volunteers will be recruited by the end of the year.

I am convinced that we will succeed. The latest figures are encouraging. In 2025, we recruited over 25,000 new soldiers. This is 23% more than in the previous year, and it is the best recruitment result in the last twelve years - a real trend reversal.

- emphasized the minister.

In Germany, a reform came into force on January 1, which provides for sending questionnaires to young German citizens asking about their desire to serve in the Bundeswehr. Filling out the questionnaires is mandatory for men and voluntary for women. Suitable candidates are invited to the selection procedure. From July 1, 2027, all 18-year-old men will be required to undergo a medical examination to determine their fitness for military service, even if they do not choose to serve in the army voluntarily.

Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal14.01.26, 17:21 • 4832 views

At the same time, compulsory service, which was suspended in 2011, may be partially reinstated by a decision of the German parliament. The so-called "military duty by necessity" is planned to be applied if the required number of volunteers cannot be achieved. Candidates for service will be selected by lot.

The reform was carried out against the backdrop of new NATO requirements for personnel numbers, according to which Germany must be able to deploy about 460,000 servicemen in the event of a crisis or war by 2035. Pistorius plans to increase the Bundeswehr's personnel from 183,000 to 260,000 and expand the reserve to 200,000 people.

Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from Germany28.01.26, 22:46 • 12057 views

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Trend
Mobilization
Bundeswehr
NATO
Boris Pistorius
Germany