Ukraine has received exactly half of the promised IRIS-T systems from Germany

Germany continues to systematically strengthen Ukraine's skies, having already transferred nine out of eighteen planned IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems. According to German Ambassador to Ukraine Heiko Thoms, Berlin has successfully fulfilled its 2025 plan and is preparing for the next deliveries of systems that have become the foundation of the country's modern layered defense. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, the Armed Forces of Ukraine have nine IRIS-T units in service, each supplied in a special configuration. One complex includes three medium-range SLM launchers and two SLS launchers. This allows Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners to flexibly respond to threats, using different types of missiles depending on the distance to the target. Ambassador Thoms confirmed that Germany does not plan to stop there, and the next batch of weapons will arrive in the near future.

To detect enemy targets, the Ukrainian version of IRIS-T uses a modern TRML-4D radar station, which can see objects at a distance of up to 250 kilometers. In addition to the complexes themselves, such radars are also supplied to Ukraine as separate surveillance stations to enhance overall situational awareness. SLM system missiles can destroy aerodynamic targets at a distance of up to 40 kilometers, relying on an infrared guidance system that is extremely resistant to electronic interference.

Production expansion and future plans

Given the high effectiveness of the complex in real combat conditions, German manufacturer Diehl Defence is actively expanding its capacities. The company has planned to launch a new production line, which will allow it to increase missile production to 2000 units annually. This is twice the current capacity of the plant, which is currently about 800-1000 missiles per year.

In total, Ukraine is to receive 18 such systems, which will effectively make it the owner of one of the most powerful IRIS-T-based air defense units in the world. Although these missiles are not designed to intercept ballistic targets, they demonstrate almost 100% effectiveness in combating cruise missiles, aircraft, and attack drones, making them critically important for protecting energy infrastructure.

