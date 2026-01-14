$43.180.08
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Exclusive
02:35 PM • 2584 views
People's Deputy Serhiy Vlasenko announced political revenge by NABU due to the work of the Temporary Investigative Commission and criticism of anti-corruption bodies
01:56 PM • 4646 views
European Commission approves legislative package for financial support to Ukraine worth €90 billion: what's next
01:18 PM • 7414 views
The Rada appointed Dmytro Natalukha as head of the State Property Fund
Exclusive
01:16 PM • 7882 views
NABU's attack on Tymoshenko is political reprisal and an attempt to destabilize the government - political scientist
Exclusive
12:53 PM • 12171 views
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
12:25 PM • 8518 views
Rada appointed Shmyhal as Minister of Energy on the second attempt
12:14 PM • 10446 views
Oleksandr Kabanov, People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and former screenwriter of Studio "Kvartal 95", has died
11:08 AM • 5444 views
Cabinet of Ministers strengthens control over drug prices: weekly reports and fines for violations introduced
10:47 AM • 10013 views
Fedorov became the new Minister of Defense: The Verkhovna Rada made a decision
Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The Bundeswehr has dismissed nine paratroopers, and initiated dismissal procedures against four others, due to accusations of sexual harassment, extremist views, and drug use. Investigations are ongoing, 26 individuals are considered suspects, and 17 soldiers have been temporarily suspended from duty.

Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal

The Bundeswehr has dismissed nine paratroopers, and dismissal procedures have been initiated against four more. This was announced by the Inspector of the Army, Christian Freuding, after a meeting of the Bundestag Defense Committee in Berlin. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for this was accusations of sexual harassment, extremist views, and drug use. Freuding emphasized that such violations are unacceptable in the army.

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer stated that officers who turn a blind eye to such incidents cannot remain commanders.

The checks began after appeals to the former military commissioner of the Bundestag, Eva Högl. Currently, 26 out of 55 checked servicemen are considered suspects: disciplinary actions have already been imposed, dozens of checks are ongoing, some cases have been transferred to civilian prosecutors, and 17 soldiers have been temporarily suspended from service.

Germany undertakes historic rearmament: Bundestag approves defense orders worth 50 billion euros17.12.25, 16:05 • 5705 views

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Bundestag
Bundeswehr
Bild
Berlin