Bundeswehr dismissed nine paratroopers after drug and sexual harassment scandal

The Bundeswehr has dismissed nine paratroopers, and dismissal procedures have been initiated against four more. This was announced by the Inspector of the Army, Christian Freuding, after a meeting of the Bundestag Defense Committee in Berlin. This is reported by Bild, writes UNN.

Details

The reason for this was accusations of sexual harassment, extremist views, and drug use. Freuding emphasized that such violations are unacceptable in the army.

Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer stated that officers who turn a blind eye to such incidents cannot remain commanders.

The checks began after appeals to the former military commissioner of the Bundestag, Eva Högl. Currently, 26 out of 55 checked servicemen are considered suspects: disciplinary actions have already been imposed, dozens of checks are ongoing, some cases have been transferred to civilian prosecutors, and 17 soldiers have been temporarily suspended from service.

