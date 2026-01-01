Bulgaria switches to the euro: the lev will cease to be legal tender from February 1

$42.350.03
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Popular news
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 16208 views
Zelenskyy: there has never been a war in history that Russians ended of their own free willJanuary 1, 02:41 AM • 4664 views
Minus 1060 fighters and 769 UAVs: with what losses do Russians enter 202605:48 AM • 8656 views
Trump voiced a New Year's wish for peace during a party at Mar-a-LagoVideo07:47 AM • 5792 views
Chinese scientists experimentally confirmed Niels Bohr's correctness in his debate with Einstein08:01 AM • 20992 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 61285 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 40603 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 80438 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 79065 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 72199 views
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 15346 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 16970 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 40603 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 18732 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 25651 views
Bulgaria switches to the euro: the lev will cease to be legal tender from February 1

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

From February 1, the Bulgarian lev will cease to be legal tender. From August 2025, all stores will display prices in both currencies.

Bulgaria switches to the euro: the lev will cease to be legal tender from February 1

The Bulgarian lev, which has been the national currency since 1881, will lose its status as legal tender from February 1. This is reported by UNN with reference to BBC.

Details

From February 1, the lev will cease to be legal tender. From August 2025, all stores will be obliged to display prices in both currencies. The Bulgarian lev has been the national currency since 1881, but since 1997 it has been pegged to European currencies, and later to the euro.

Currently, many stores have already prepared coins and banknotes of the new currency. In January, payments are allowed in both levs and euros, but change will only be given in euros.

Opinion polls show that Bulgaria's 6.5 million population is more or less equally divided on the new currency, and political turmoil is not conducive to an easy transition. Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov's coalition government lost a vote of no confidence on December 11 after massive protests against the 2026 budget. Bulgaria has held seven elections in the last four years, with an eighth likely to take place early next year.

 - the publication writes.

Recall

Russian propaganda launched a campaign to discredit Bulgaria's accession to the eurozone, scheduled for January 1, 2026. Bulgarian special services discovered a network of accounts spreading false claims and manipulations, creating fears about rising prices and loss of sovereignty.

Alla Kiosak

