Photo: DobroNews

The city of Dobropillia is under Ukraine’s control, and there is no question of its "capture" by Russian forces. This was stated by Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov, reports UNN.

Difficult negotiations are taking place right now for the sake of a lasting peace that is needed not only by Ukraine. At this difficult moment, it is necessary for all sides to act prudently, in particular to assess the situation realistically and communicate truthful information. The objective fact is that Dobropillia is under Ukraine’s control, and therefore there is no question of the "capture" of this Ukrainian city by Russian forces - Budanov reported.

According to the head of the OP, at the same time, Colonel General and commander of the "CENTER" grouping of troops andrii ivanaiev is deliberately misinforming the president of the Russian Federation, intimidating his own subordinates, and setting them unrealistic tasks to demonstrate the capture of Ukrainian Dobropillia at any cost, since ivanaiev himself has already reported this.

Ukraine’s Defense Forces are holding their positions to protect the interests of the state and our land. No false statements will change reality - Budanov concluded.

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Earlier, Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces valery gerasimov reported to Russian dictator vladimir putin that the Russian army had allegedly "liberated" Dobropillia in Donetsk region.