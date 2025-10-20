British military authorized to shoot down drones - media

$41.730.10
48.760.24
ukenru
Exclusive
07:13 AM • 1726 views
Every orphan will receive housing after 18 years: how the new law will work
04:24 AM • 8542 views
Trump is still deciding whether to give Ukraine Tomahawk missiles – Vance
02:26 AM • 16718 views
US President denies calling on Zelenskyy to surrender DonbasVideo
October 19, 06:24 PM • 56633 views
Trump urged Zelenskyy to accept Moscow's terms, otherwise Putin would "destroy" Ukraine - FT
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 87990 views
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
October 19, 02:19 PM • 51455 views
End of peace in the Middle East? Israel launched powerful airstrikes on Gaza after militant attacks - mediaVideo
October 19, 09:24 AM • 46225 views
Russians launched over 3270 attack drones and 1370 aerial bombs at Ukraine in a week - ZelenskyyVideo
Exclusive
October 19, 08:44 AM • 42663 views
In Vinnytsia region, a man set himself and his son on fire
October 18, 09:14 PM • 47312 views
Putin is ready to cede Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions in exchange for full control over Donetsk
October 18, 08:45 PM • 54996 views
Suspect arrested in Ireland in murder of 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
0m/s
94%
749mm
Popular news
Forbade the OCU from performing his funeral service and called for the creation of a single independent UOC: Filaret published his spiritual willPhotoOctober 19, 09:58 PM • 20696 views
"I'll break his legs": Romanian MP publicly threatened ZelenskyyOctober 20, 12:21 AM • 22277 views
Giving away for free: Berlin wants to increase fines for items left on the streetOctober 20, 12:48 AM • 5122 views
4,400-year-old pink door found in Egypt that cannot be opened: details01:54 AM • 16377 views
Railway damaged in Sumy region due to Russian shelling: trains delayed04:49 AM • 12531 views
Publications
A week that changes the world around us: astro-forecast for October 20-27Photo
Exclusive
October 19, 03:10 PM • 87975 views
Ukrainian Youth Slang: A Dictionary of Modern Words and TermsPhotoOctober 19, 08:35 AM • 58550 views
AI in modern weapons: why the topic has become relevant, and what risks it carriesPhoto
Exclusive
October 17, 07:15 AM • 137868 views
European Commission presents roadmap to strengthen EU's defense capabilities: what's includedOctober 16, 12:39 PM • 158664 views
Ornithologist explained how to help a stork wintering in Ukraine and what is forbidden to doPhoto
Exclusive
October 16, 07:53 AM • 181819 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Elon Musk
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Chernihiv Oblast
Egypt
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Lopez revealed the name of the actor who is the best kisserOctober 19, 04:31 AM • 47712 views
New Facebook button allows AI to view photos you haven't uploaded yetOctober 18, 06:19 AM • 51540 views
She was in his inner circle for years: Media revealed Eminem's new girlfriendOctober 17, 08:07 PM • 70481 views
Sam Fender wins Mercury Prize 2025 for album "People Watching"VideoOctober 17, 10:57 AM • 69763 views
Actor Channing Tatum and his beloved Inka Williams impressed with a passionate kiss at the film's premiere: photoPhotoOctober 15, 03:48 PM • 96176 views
Actual
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Brent Crude

British military authorized to shoot down drones - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

UK Defence Secretary John Healey announced that the army would be authorized to shoot down drones threatening the country's military bases. This decision was made in response to the growing threat from Russia and after a series of drone incursions into European airspace.

British military authorized to shoot down drones - media

UK Defense Secretary John Healey announced on Monday that the army would be empowered to shoot down drones threatening the country's military bases. This was reported by The Telegraph, writes UNN.

Details

The Defense Secretary is expected to present his vision on how to protect the country's critical military bases in response to the growing threat from Russia.

Insiders hope the plans will cut through the "red tape" surrounding how the military can respond to drone sightings, allowing soldiers to take more "decisive action" to shoot them down using rifles and other technologies.

Last year, a series of mysterious drone sightings at four British airbases used by United States armed forces – RAF Lakenheath and RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk, RAF Feltwell in Norfolk, and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire – caused alarm and the deployment of 60 British servicemen to protect them.

While the new powers will initially only apply to military installations, a source told the Telegraph that the government "is not ruling out extending these powers to other critical sites, such as airports."

We will always do whatever is necessary to keep the British people safe, and we are now developing new powers, which will be enshrined in law through our Armed Forces Act, to shoot down unidentified drones over British military installations.

- Healey stated.

Currently, troops can use specialized anti-drone equipment that can track incoming drones, intercept their signal, and force them to redirect. It can also disrupt GPS signals.

However, the new proposal will give the military or police a "kinetic option" to shoot them down on the spot, which they can currently only do in extreme circumstances.

It is unclear how soon these new powers will come into effect. However, defense chiefs are increasingly concerned about the risk of drones invading UK airspace, as well as cyberattacks from countries like China and Russia.

The decision comes after a series of drone incursions across Europe, including 19 Russian drones flying into Polish airspace last month, and other unmanned aerial vehicles being spotted in Denmark, Norway, and Germany.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that NATO is discussing the possibility of introducing unified rules for immediate response to Russian aircraft that pose a threat.

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
The Daily Telegraph
John Healey
NATO
Denmark
Norway
Great Britain
Germany
China
Poland