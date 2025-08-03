British Foreign Minister admitted feeling guilty over Zelenskyy-Trump quarrel

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy admitted that he felt guilty for not providing enough support to the Ukrainian delegation before the meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and White House chief Donald Trump. Lammy said this in an interview with The Guardian, writes UNN.

Details

"To be honest, I thought: ahhhh! Why didn't I do more to support our Ukrainian colleagues in preparing for this meeting?" Lammy said.

Lammy admitted that Zelenskyy's visit to the Oval Office, during which Trump, along with Vice President J.D. Vance, openly mocked the Ukrainian president, left him with a bitter impression.

David Lammy also explained that the Ukrainian delegation was invited to the White House at the last moment. The British side was then focused on its own meeting with Donald Trump and did not have time to provide the necessary consultations to their Ukrainian colleagues.

"I was too hard on myself. But I still felt guilty," added the head of the British Foreign Ministry.

Addition

David Lammy condemned Russia's night attack on Ukraine, emphasizing the numerous casualties and destruction. Zelenskyy stated that the attack shows the need to strengthen sanctions.

Great Britain suspends trade talks with Israel and imposes sanctions. This is a reaction to Israel's actions in the Gaza Strip, which are deepening the humanitarian crisis.