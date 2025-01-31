Britain to provide Ukraine with up to $2.4 billion for air defense and repair bases: Cabinet of Ministers approves bill

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 26696 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67539 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102873 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106236 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124267 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102432 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130075 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103557 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113308 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106829 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103391 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 93587 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112805 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107253 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 26696 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124267 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130075 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 162946 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153026 views
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 857 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8323 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107253 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112805 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138674 views
Britain to provide Ukraine with up to $2.4 billion for air defense and repair bases: Cabinet of Ministers approves bill

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 38210 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approves a bill to ratify an agreement with the UK to support Ukraine's defense capabilities. The agreement provides up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems and the establishment of repair bases.

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill to ratify a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of Ukrainian defense capabilities, which will attract up to 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the government is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of our defense capabilities. Under this agreement, the UK will provide us with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. Such bases will be located in Ukraine. Thanks to these funds, we will be able to significantly strengthen our defense capabilities," Shmyhal said.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Ratification of the Framework Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Official Credit Support for the Development of Ukraine's Defense Capabilities.

"The ratification of the framework agreement will allow us to launch and ensure the implementation of joint projects in the field of air defense, and to keep military equipment in good working order by organizing its repair and maintenance in Ukraine," Melnychuk said .

Recall

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a historic agreement on cooperation for 100 years. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds, mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
verkhovna-radaVerkhovna Rada
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
ukraineUkraine
denys-shmyhalDenis Shmyhal

Contact us about advertising