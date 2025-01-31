Britain to provide Ukraine with up to $2.4 billion for air defense and repair bases: Cabinet of Ministers approves bill

The Cabinet of Ministers has approved a bill to ratify a framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of Ukrainian defense capabilities, which will attract up to 2 billion pounds ($2.4 billion) for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, UNN reports.

Details

"Today, the government is submitting to the Verkhovna Rada a draft law on ratification of the framework agreement between Ukraine and the United Kingdom to support the development of our defense capabilities. Under this agreement, the UK will provide us with up to 2 billion pounds for the purchase of air defense systems, air defense missiles, and the organization of repair bases for military equipment and other weapons. Such bases will be located in Ukraine. Thanks to these funds, we will be able to significantly strengthen our defense capabilities," Shmyhal said.

According to Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the draft law "On Ratification of the Framework Agreement between the Government of Ukraine and the Government of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland on Official Credit Support for the Development of Ukraine's Defense Capabilities.

"The ratification of the framework agreement will allow us to launch and ensure the implementation of joint projects in the field of air defense, and to keep military equipment in good working order by organizing its repair and maintenance in Ukraine," Melnychuk said .

Recall

Ukraine and the United Kingdom have signed a historic agreement on cooperation for 100 years. The document provides for annual military aid of 3 billion pounds, mutual support in case of aggression, and cooperation in seven key areas.