Britain to offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees as part of Trump's plan - media

Great Britain will offer Ukraine NATO-style security guarantees as part of Donald Trump's plan to end the war, UNN reports with reference to The Telegraph.

The publication notes that on Thursday, a separate proposal was presented to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with the US President's 28-point peace plan.

The new draft document states that any future "significant, deliberate and sustained armed attack" by Russia on Kyiv "will be considered an attack that threatens the peace and security of the transatlantic community," Axios reported in the evening.

The US and its European allies, including Great Britain, France and Germany, will respond to violations, including with military force, with security guarantees covering an initial 10-year period. - the report says.

Mr. Trump's 28-point peace plan, unveiled by The Telegraph on Thursday, is largely beneficial to Russia, which will be given territory it does not fully control and will be readmitted to the G7.

In turn, Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to use the plan as a starting point for negotiations.

As Bloomberg wrote, Great Britain clarified its intentions regarding the potential deployment of military forces in Ukraine, preparing for the final phase of the war and further participation in the peace process.