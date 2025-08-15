Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph

Great Britain intends to send its troops to Ukraine within the first week after the announcement of a truce. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that it is about hundreds of British military instructors and engineers who will help restore the Ukrainian Armed Forces in case of a pause in hostilities.

Keir Starmer also approved the use of Royal Air Force fighter jets to help allies patrol the skies over Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not violate the truce. - the article says.

The publication indicates that the corresponding decision was made against the backdrop of negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to British Defense Minister John Healey, in the event of an attack on British troops in Ukraine, they will fight back. This will significantly strengthen London's participation in supporting Kyiv within the framework of the "Coalition of the Determined" initiative, on which British and European allies have been working for several months.

Recall

Earlier, Healey announced that the British government, together with France and other European states, is ready to ensure the first day of a ceasefire in Ukraine and help stabilize the situation. British troops will operate from day one, and in case of renewed Russian attacks, they will have the right to self-defense.

