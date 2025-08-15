$41.450.06
48.440.21
ukenru
08:15 PM • 1256 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
08:08 PM • 906 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
07:11 PM • 4942 views
Trump and Putin met in AlaskaPhoto
06:26 PM • 12237 views
Ukrainian military stopped the enemy's advance in the Pokrovsk direction: seven settlements cleared
August 15, 11:40 AM • 86371 views
Macron and Zelensky discussed before Trump-Putin summit, agreed to meet after Alaska
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136419 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 09:59 AM • 79688 views
MP Volodymyr Kreidenko: preservation and development of the domestic aviation industry is a matter of national sovereignty and technological independence
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132269 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 08:34 AM • 55088 views
Judges deviated from the Supreme Court's own practice when considering the case of Concord Bank - ex-judge
August 15, 04:50 AM • 80749 views
Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Russian port "Olya" in the Astrakhan region
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 136421 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 132269 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipes
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
August 14, 02:49 PM • 239219 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1268 views

Great Britain plans to send hundreds of military instructors and engineers to Ukraine within the first week after a truce. This will help restore the Armed Forces of Ukraine and patrol the sky to prevent ceasefire violations.

Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph

Great Britain intends to send its troops to Ukraine within the first week after the announcement of a truce. This is reported by The Telegraph, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that it is about hundreds of British military instructors and engineers who will help restore the Ukrainian Armed Forces in case of a pause in hostilities.

Keir Starmer also approved the use of Royal Air Force fighter jets to help allies patrol the skies over Ukraine to ensure that Russia does not violate the truce.

- the article says.

The publication indicates that the corresponding decision was made against the backdrop of negotiations between US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Alaska.

According to British Defense Minister John Healey, in the event of an attack on British troops in Ukraine, they will fight back. This will significantly strengthen London's participation in supporting Kyiv within the framework of the "Coalition of the Determined" initiative, on which British and European allies have been working for several months.

Recall

Earlier, Healey announced that the British government, together with France and other European states, is ready to ensure the first day of a ceasefire in Ukraine and help stabilize the situation. British troops will operate from day one, and in case of renewed Russian attacks, they will have the right to self-defense.

Britain abandoned plans to deploy peacekeepers in Ukraine, but promises "tough sanctions" to pressure Russia - The Times14.08.25, 09:43 • 2896 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
The Daily Telegraph
Royal Air Force
John Healey
Keir Starmer
Ministry of Defence (United Kingdom)
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Donald Trump
European Union
United Kingdom
Ukraine
London
Kyiv