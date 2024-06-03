Boeing and NASA have scheduled the Starliner's debut flight for June 5

Boeing and NASA said on Sunday that their teams are preparing to launch a new Starliner space capsule on June 5 after an attempt at the first test flight was canceled on Saturday, UNN writes, citing Reuters.

Details

The Starliner capsule was ready to launch from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, before the ground system's computer activated an auto-interrupt command that stopped the launch sequence.

NASA said its teams worked all night to evaluate ground-based auxiliary equipment on the launch pad, which had problems during the countdown, and found a problem with a ground-based power supply inside one of the landing gear that provides power to a subset of computer maps monitoring various system functions.

According to the US Space Agency, the landing gear with a faulty ground-based powertrain was removed, visually inspected and replaced with a spare landing gear.

After launch, the Starliner is expected to arrive at the space station after a flight lasting about 24 hours and dock with an orbiting research station at an altitude of about 402 km above Earth.

Addition

The first manned flight of the CST-200 Starliner to the International Space Station (ISS) with two astronauts on board remains a key milestone for Boeing, as the company tries to gain a larger share of the lucrative business that NASA is involved in, which is now dominated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.