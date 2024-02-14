Bloomberg: Biden's top Latin America adviser resigns

US President Joe Biden's top Latin American adviser resigns. This could complicate the United States' push for democratic reforms in Venezuela in exchange for sanctions relief. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Juan Gonzalez is Biden's special assistant and senior director of the National Security Council for Western Hemisphere Affairs. He is to leave his post in mid-March. He will be replaced by Daniel Erickson, the current Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

González played a key role in trying to convince President Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections. He had been planning his resignation for several months. The reasons for his resignation were not disclosed.

Gonzalez is credited with strengthening Washington's cooperation with Mexico and Canada in the economic and security spheres.

Gonzales was appointed to his position immediately after Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021.

