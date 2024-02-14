ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Bloomberg: Biden's top Latin America adviser resigns

Bloomberg: Biden's top Latin America adviser resigns

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24022 views

Juan Gonzalez, Biden's top Latin American adviser, resigns, which could complicate US efforts to negotiate democratic reforms in Venezuela in exchange for sanctions relief.

US President Joe Biden's top Latin American adviser resigns. This could complicate the United States' push for democratic reforms in Venezuela in exchange for sanctions relief. Bloomberg writes about it, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that Juan Gonzalez is Biden's special assistant and senior director of the National Security Council for Western Hemisphere Affairs. He is to leave his post in mid-March. He will be replaced by Daniel Erickson, the current Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Western Hemisphere Affairs.

González played a key role in trying to convince President Nicolás Maduro to hold free and fair elections. He had been planning his resignation for several months. The reasons for his resignation were not disclosed.

Gonzalez is credited with strengthening Washington's cooperation with Mexico and Canada in the economic and security spheres.

Gonzales was appointed to his position immediately after Biden's inauguration on January 20, 2021. 

Biden made another mistake: this time he confused former German chancellors08.02.24, 18:06 • 25595 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

