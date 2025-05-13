EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

$41.540.01
46.160.59
CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin
12:11 PM • 15813 views

Exclusive
11:29 AM • 39079 views

ARMA reform - a condition for European integration and financial assistance from the EU: Mezentseva explained why delay is unacceptable

10:48 AM • 40419 views

Snacks for watching Eurovision: 5 simple recipes for a delicious evening

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91887 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 07:44 AM • 55103 views

EBRD lowered its forecast for Ukraine's GDP growth in 2025 to 3.3%

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115712 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117343 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 12, 07:01 PM • 87860 views

ICAO Holds Russia Accountable for Downing of MH17

May 12, 03:56 PM • 64759 views

This is the right idea: Zelenskyy supported Trump's participation in a meeting with representatives of the Russian Federation in Turkey

May 12, 03:48 PM • 63603 views

Zelenskyy Approves Ratification of Agreement with the US on Minerals

Popular news

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 61671 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57025 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52182 views

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43051 views

The "Fallout" series has been renewed for a 3rd season

10:29 AM • 58090 views
Publications

Grain harvest in Ukraine can be increased by 20 million tons if the potential of selection is used - expert

03:04 PM • 8834 views

The Cost of Vyshyvanka in Ukraine in 2025: Pricing Factors

May 13, 08:36 AM • 91839 views

First semi-final of Eurovision: when Ziferblat performs and where to watch

May 13, 05:20 AM • 115680 views

Kyiv "Dynamo" turns 98 years old: from the first matches to European triumphs

May 13, 05:00 AM • 117316 views

Scandals Around Eurovision 2025: Which Participants Have a Russian Connection

May 12, 03:00 PM • 139438 views
UNN Lite

Jerry Heil, Käärijä and NEMO: who else will appear on the Eurovision-2025 stage

10:05 AM • 43468 views

Madonna is working with the director of "Deadpool & Wolverine" on a biographical series for Netflix

May 13, 08:20 AM • 52575 views

The "Barbershop" franchise will get a series continuation on Prime Video

May 13, 07:57 AM • 57400 views

Kim Kardashian to testify in Paris court in $9 million robbery case

May 13, 07:36 AM • 62028 views

Beyoncé was embarrassed during her tour: technical embarrassment on stage and problems with ticket sales

May 12, 03:03 PM • 56544 views
EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday, and reminded of the possibility of new sanctions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

The EU expects Putin to be ready to meet with Zelensky on Thursday. Further sanctions are also being considered due to the lack of a ceasefire.

The European Union expects the head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, to be ready to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday and is considering further sanctions due to the lack of a ceasefire, European Commission spokeswoman Paula Piñyo said during a briefing in Brussels on May 13, UNN writes.

Details

"Presumably, he was surprised by President Zelenskyy's willingness to meet in person. So, we look forward to President Putin's willingness to meet with President Zelenskyy on Thursday," Piñyo said, answering a question on how the EU interprets the silence while Putin ignores the call.

"We can confirm that in the absence of a ceasefire, as noted by several leaders, EU High Representative Kallas and President von der Leyen personally, we are indeed considering further sanctions," she said.

Addition

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on May 11 that he expects a ceasefire from the Russian Federation from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Prior to that, Zelenskyy and the leaders of several NATO countries spoke with Trump by telephone and stressed that they were ready for an unconditional 30-day ceasefire from Monday. During the 15-minute conversation, Zelenskyy and NATO leaders told Trump that if a ceasefire is agreed upon, Ukraine is ready to start direct peace talks with Russia.

Later in the evening, Putin responded to the conditions. And although he did not accept the ceasefire proposal, he stated that he was ready to start direct negotiations with Ukraine on Thursday.

A few hours before Zelenskyy agreed to meet with Putin in Istanbul, Trump urged the President of Ukraine to accept the conditions in a post on Truth Social.

Axios, citing a Ukrainian official, stated that Zelenskyy's visit to Turkey will take place even if the Russian Federation does not agree to a ceasefire.

US President Donald Trump said that he may go to Istanbul, where a potential meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may take place on Thursday.

CNN: Kellogg and Witkoff are going to Istanbul for expected Ukraine-Russia talks, possible Trump joining puts pressure on Putin13.05.25, 15:11 • 14325 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPolitics
European Union
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Brent
$65.88
Bitcoin
$103,194.50
S&P 500
$5,886.16
Tesla
$322.42
Газ TTF
$35.64
Золото
$3,247.95
Ethereum
$2,543.90