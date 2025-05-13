$41.540.01
Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he has repeatedly emphasized to Donald Trump that Putin is not interested in ending the war. The US, Ukraine and the EU have put forward 22 conditions for a ceasefire.

Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has repeatedly emphasized to US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want a ceasefire, UNN reports.

I have repeatedly emphasized this to President Trump: I believe that Putin does not want an end to the war, does not want a ceasefire, does not want any negotiations 

- the President said during a briefing.

Supplement

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to shove peace plans into their "pangender asses"

The US, Ukraine and Europe have developed a list of 22 conditions for Putin, including a 30-day ceasefire. The US Special Representative should hand over this document to the Russian dictator.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting12.05.25, 17:49 • 2980 views

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Keir Starmer
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Istanbul
Europe
Germany
Donald Tusk
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
Poland
