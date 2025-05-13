Putin does not want peace, ceasefire or negotiations - Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that he has repeatedly emphasized to US President Donald Trump that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want a ceasefire, UNN reports.

I have repeatedly emphasized this to President Trump: I believe that Putin does not want an end to the war, does not want a ceasefire, does not want any negotiations - the President said during a briefing.

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev suggested to French President Emmanuel Macron, the Prime Minister of Poland and Great Britain – Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, as well as German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to shove peace plans into their "pangender asses"

The US, Ukraine and Europe have developed a list of 22 conditions for Putin, including a 30-day ceasefire. The US Special Representative should hand over this document to the Russian dictator.

Trump "is thinking about a trip to Istanbul" for the Ukraine-Russia meeting