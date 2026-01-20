$43.180.08
Russia changed tactics in attacking energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy instructed to inform the US and other partners and expects a government report on restoration timelines
Exclusive
09:21 AM • 5958 views
Law enforcement officers did not conduct searches at the home of Dnipro Mayor Filatov
08:19 AM • 9952 views
Russia attacked Ukraine with 'Zircon', 27 out of 34 missiles and 315 out of 339 drones neutralized
07:41 AM • 10393 views
White House has not yet scheduled Trump's meeting with Zelensky in Davos - Politico
January 19, 06:36 PM • 30499 views
Ukraine's Defense Forces hit a UAV warehouse in Luhansk region and oil facilities in Russia - General Staff
January 19, 05:12 PM • 61413 views
Trump urges Europe to focus on Russia's war against Ukraine, not Greenland
Exclusive
January 19, 04:20 PM • 49588 views
"Shaheds" as a weapon of terror: how Ukrainian air defense works and whether it is possible to close cities 100%
Exclusive
January 19, 03:17 PM • 48965 views
The price of energy insurance: what Ukraine pays for electricity imports from Europe
January 19, 02:59 PM • 41943 views
Ukrainians spent UAH 11.3 billion on the "winter thousand": most often on utilities, groceries, medicines, and donations
January 19, 02:58 PM • 56525 views
Trump opens a second front in Europe: the situation around Greenland escalates
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
Kyiv
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery

Kyiv • UNN

 • 86 views

Volodymyr Petrov has been dismissed from the position of leading specialist in the communications department of the NMMC. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs has launched an official investigation into the cemetery's management due to "fake reservations."

Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery
Photo: CHESNO

Blogger and political strategist, one of the hosts of the YouTube channel "ISLND TV" Volodymyr Petrov no longer works at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the institution.

Details

As noted by the National Military Memorial Cemetery, Petrov, who held the position of leading specialist of the communications and information technology department of the State Institution "NVMC", was dismissed on January 20, 2026, from his position at his own request in accordance with Article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

The dismissal took place on the basis of the employee's personal application and was formalized in accordance with the law

- the statement says.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that Petrov's reservation was until January 21, 2026, from this state institution. He added that the director of the NVMC should also be held accountable for fake reservations and embezzlement of state funds.

Natalia Kalmykova, the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, also reacted to this. She stated that the department had launched an official investigation into the leadership of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs also decided to introduce additional monitoring mechanisms.

In particular, this refers to regular informing by the heads of institutions subordinate to the Ministry regarding their personnel decisions.

We also hear a fair public demand regarding the employment of veterans. And this priority is fundamental for the Ministry. In the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, more than 40% of employees are veterans or their family members. As for the NVMC, the штатна number of staff is 175 positions, the actual number is 51 people employed. Three employees are veterans, including two with disabilities due to the war

- Kalmykova stated.

Recall

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. They added that the institution independently makes personnel decisions without coordination with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. This message appeared after the start of an official investigation into the reservation of blogger Petrov.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
