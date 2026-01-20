Blogger Volodymyr Petrov dismissed from the National Military Memorial Cemetery

Photo: CHESNO

Blogger and political strategist, one of the hosts of the YouTube channel "ISLND TV" Volodymyr Petrov no longer works at the National Military Memorial Cemetery. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the institution.

Details

As noted by the National Military Memorial Cemetery, Petrov, who held the position of leading specialist of the communications and information technology department of the State Institution "NVMC", was dismissed on January 20, 2026, from his position at his own request in accordance with Article 38 of the Labor Code of Ukraine.

The dismissal took place on the basis of the employee's personal application and was formalized in accordance with the law - the statement says.

At the same time, MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak noted that Petrov's reservation was until January 21, 2026, from this state institution. He added that the director of the NVMC should also be held accountable for fake reservations and embezzlement of state funds.

Natalia Kalmykova, the head of the Ministry of Veterans Affairs of Ukraine, also reacted to this. She stated that the department had launched an official investigation into the leadership of the National Military Memorial Cemetery. The Ministry of Veterans Affairs also decided to introduce additional monitoring mechanisms.

In particular, this refers to regular informing by the heads of institutions subordinate to the Ministry regarding their personnel decisions.

We also hear a fair public demand regarding the employment of veterans. And this priority is fundamental for the Ministry. In the Ministry of Veterans Affairs, more than 40% of employees are veterans or their family members. As for the NVMC, the штатна number of staff is 175 positions, the actual number is 51 people employed. Three employees are veterans, including two with disabilities due to the war - Kalmykova stated.

Recall

The state institution "National Military Memorial Cemetery" stated that it is not obliged to coordinate personnel decisions with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. They added that the institution independently makes personnel decisions without coordination with the Ministry of Veterans Affairs. This message appeared after the start of an official investigation into the reservation of blogger Petrov.