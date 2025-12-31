Blackout occurred in Domodedovo, near Moscow, on New Year's Eve

$42.390.17
49.860.20
ukenru
04:58 PM • 834 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
03:45 PM • 3846 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
03:05 PM • 6764 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
12:36 PM • 11803 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 16203 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 17380 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 16060 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 14903 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Exclusive
December 31, 07:11 AM • 13843 views
Hryvnia exchange rate in 2026: expert told what to expect next year
December 31, 06:00 AM • 15159 views
NBU significantly devalues hryvnia: exchange rates for the last day of 2025
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
3.9m/s
83%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russia announced plans to expand Ukraine's buffer zone by Putin's orderDecember 31, 08:33 AM • 13614 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 12920 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 11442 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 10171 views
"He's an idiot": Trump sharply criticized Kellogg when the latter called Zelenskyy a "courageous leader"12:55 PM • 10575 views
Publications
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 1278 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 59623 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 61623 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 55746 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 83403 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Donald Tusk
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?Photo04:46 PM • 1278 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together03:46 PM • 2234 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FT12:49 PM • 10179 views
How to properly pair wine and food: the simple logic of taste12:27 PM • 11445 views
The secret of champagne's origin and its journey to royal tables revealedPhoto11:49 AM • 12923 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Financial Times

Blackout occurred in Domodedovo, near Moscow, on New Year's Eve

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

On December 31, a large-scale blackout occurred in Domodedovo, leaving residents without electricity, water, and heating. The cause is said to be a power surge that led to a system failure.

Blackout occurred in Domodedovo, near Moscow, on New Year's Eve

On the evening of December 31, a large-scale power outage occurred in the Domodedovo district near Moscow. Due to the blackout, local residents were also left without water supply and heating. The fact of the incident was confirmed by the administration of the Domodedovo urban district, writes UNN.

Details

According to official information from "Mosoblenergo", a technological failure in the power supply networks was recorded around 5:00 p.m. The outage affected the Central, Western, and Northern microdistricts of the city.

The cause of the accident is called a voltage surge, which provoked a system failure. The administration stated that emergency recovery work is currently underway, and they promise to restore power to homes within two hours.

Moscow attacked by drones: explosions heard, local airports suspended operations15.12.25, 06:27 • 16259 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
New Year
Heating
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity