Blackout occurred in Domodedovo, near Moscow, on New Year's Eve

On the evening of December 31, a large-scale power outage occurred in the Domodedovo district near Moscow. Due to the blackout, local residents were also left without water supply and heating. The fact of the incident was confirmed by the administration of the Domodedovo urban district, writes UNN.

Details

According to official information from "Mosoblenergo", a technological failure in the power supply networks was recorded around 5:00 p.m. The outage affected the Central, Western, and Northern microdistricts of the city.

The cause of the accident is called a voltage surge, which provoked a system failure. The administration stated that emergency recovery work is currently underway, and they promise to restore power to homes within two hours.

