Black ice on main roads, snowdrifts in places: drivers warned of possible traffic complications

Kyiv • UNN

 • 476 views

A storm warning has been issued in Ukraine due to black ice on the roads. Weather conditions may complicate traffic.

Black ice on main roads, snowdrifts in places: drivers warned of possible traffic complications

Weather conditions may lead to traffic complications, the Agency for Restoration warned, indicating that major roads in most regions with precipitation are in some places snowy, icy, and in some places there are snow drifts, UNN writes.

Details

"For February 9, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center announced a storm warning: ice on the roads in Ukraine - level I danger, yellow. Weather conditions may lead to traffic complications," the report says.

In most western, southern and eastern regions, there is light snow in places, as indicated, with rain in Zakarpattia and the Carpathians, ice in places, and no precipitation in the rest of the territory. The wind is northern, 5-10 m/s. The average air temperature is -12–9°C, in the northeast - up to -14°C. On mountain passes in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, snow is falling (up to 10 cm overnight): the surface is wet, the air temperature is -6–3°C.

"The surface of state roads in most regions with precipitation is in some places snowy. There is ice, in some places snow drifts," the road workers noted.

Road organizations are carrying out snow removal and treating roads with anti-icing materials.

"According to forecasters, during February 9-10, a decrease in air temperature is expected at night to 13-20°, and during the day to 7-13° below zero," the agency reported.

And urged drivers to be especially attentive and careful behind the wheel.

Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist09.02.26, 10:22 • 8678 views

Julia Shramko

Frosts in Ukraine
Road traffic accident
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Lviv Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Zakarpattia Oblast
Carpathian Mountains
Ukraine