Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist
EU prepares for busy diplomatic week with leaders' meeting, Fedorov and Zelenskyy - Politico
Ternuvate is ours: Ukrainian military cleared the village in Zaporizhzhia direction from occupiersVideo
Kyiv expects an additional 9 MW of capacity to be launched today - Shmyhal
An earthquake of magnitude 3.0 occurred in Poltava region
On the threshold of the eclipse corridor: astro-forecast for February 9-15
The film "2000 Meters to Andriivka" received an award from the Directors Guild of America
Fire and fines: what charging electric cars from a home outlet can lead to
Emergency blackouts reduced in some regions - Ukrenergo
Zelenskyy signed decrees on new sanctions against Russian missile manufacturers and the financial sector
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Coming night in Ukraine seems to end the period of "fierce cold" - meteorologist

Meteorologist Natalka Didenko announced that the upcoming night will mark the end of the period of severe frosts in Ukraine. Tomorrow during the day, temperatures are expected to range from -2 to -11 degrees Celsius, with no precipitation, only wet snow in Zakarpattia.

The coming night may end the period of severe frosts in Ukraine, and although there will still be cold fluctuations, the current anticyclone is collapsing, said forecaster Natalka Didenko on Monday on Facebook, writes UNN.

It seems that the coming night in Ukraine will finally end the period of severe cold. Severe frosts are exhaling under relentless and beautiful atmospheric progress

- Didenko wrote.

Details

According to the forecaster's forecast, on February 10, the air temperature in Ukraine is expected to be -12-20 degrees at night, up to -22 degrees in the north. Tomorrow during the day, in most regions, it will be -4-11 degrees, in the south and western regions -2-4 degrees, in Zakarpattia up to +2 degrees.

"Due to the anticyclone, there will be no precipitation tomorrow, only light wet snow will fall in Zakarpattia," she said.

The wind, according to her data, will be mostly southern, moderate, strong gusts are possible in western Ukraine.

"In Kyiv - finally - the era of severe frosts is ending. The coming night will try to bite again, probably up to -20 degrees, but it will already break its teeth on our capital," Didenko said.

Tomorrow during the day, according to her data, it will be dry, sunny and about -10 degrees in Kyiv. In the afternoon, the southern wind will intensify.

Further, a significant increase in air temperature is expected. And although, of course, there will still be cold fluctuations, winter is not over, but we have an excellent forecast for an excellent synoptic result: we held on, the anticyclone is collapsing, severe frosts are dissolving from fear and from the very thought that March will come after February

- Didenko emphasized.

