Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Black ice and frost: what weather to expect on February 9

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1342 views

On February 9, Ukraine is forecast to have cloudy weather with clearings and light snow in some regions. Black ice is expected on the roads, and a level one danger warning has been issued for the Kyiv region.

Black ice and frost: what weather to expect on February 9

On Sunday, February 9, cloudy weather with clearings is forecast in Ukraine. Light snow is expected in a number of regions, and black ice on the roads. Forecasters warn of the first level of danger in the Kyiv region. This was reported by the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, according to UNN.

Details

According to the forecast, light snow will fall in most western, southern and eastern regions. No precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

"Black ice on the roads. Wind predominantly northern, 5-10 m/s. Temperature drop: at night 13-18° below zero, during the day 7-12° below zero; in the Carpathians, south and southeast of the country at night 9-14° below zero, during the day 3-8° below zero; in Transcarpathia at night about 0°, during the day 1-6° above zero," the post says.

Weather in Kyiv region and the capital

"Cloudy with clearings. No precipitation. Black ice on the roads. Wind predominantly northern, 5-10 m/s. In the region, temperature drop: at night 13-18° below zero, during the day 7-12° below zero. In Kyiv, temperature drop: at night 14-16° below zero, during the day 8-10° below zero. Warning about dangerous meteorological phenomena in the Kyiv region and Kyiv" - the post says.

In addition, according to preliminary information, on February 9, there will be black ice on the roads. Forecasters warn of the first level of danger, and also report that weather conditions may lead to difficulties in traffic.

Recall

On February 8, cloudy weather with light snow in the north and center is expected in Ukraine. Rain, fog and black ice are possible in the east and southeast.

Alla Kiosak

