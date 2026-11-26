Bitcoin rose above the $60,000 mark on Thursday, November 26, as risk assets, following a recovery in technology stocks, pushed cryptocurrency markets higher ahead of a period of low activity during the pre-holiday trading session in the United States. UNN reports, citing Bloomberg.

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The largest cryptocurrency gained 2.2% during the Asian session before paring some of those gains, trading at around $60,400 at the start of morning trading in New York. Other tokens, including Ether and XRP, also rose.

Bitcoin has lost more than a fifth of its value this month, putting it on track for its largest monthly decline since the cryptocurrency market crash more than four years ago. The sector is struggling to restore investor confidence amid a series of high-profile hacking attacks, mounting macroeconomic pressure, and regulatory uncertainty following the U.S. midterm elections.

"The recovery has improved the situation," Marex analysts wrote in a note on Thursday. "It has not restored the underlying demand picture."

On Wednesday, November 25, a group of U.S. exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the price of bitcoin recorded $453 million in outflows, bringing total outflows over the past month to more than $5 billion. These products were launched with great fanfare in January 2024, but their performance has declined amid weakening demand for the underlying asset.

"Given that ETF selling continues at a rapid pace, bitcoin may have received some short-term respite, but there is a real risk that sellers will return once the holiday commotion subsides and recent lows come back into focus," said Axel Rudolph, chief governor.

Bitcoin may fall to the $50,000 level - forecast