The decline in the price of bitcoin, which was fluctuating near $65,000 on November 17, is not over yet, and prices could fall to the $50,000 level, according to leading crypto market maker Wintermute. UNN writes about this, citing CoinDesk.

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"Given the negative flows and the loss of the 200-week level, we expect pressure toward the $50,000 mark, with Saturday's low at $62,000 serving as the first level, and the $60,000 put options cluster on Deribit as the next magnet," Wintermute wrote in its latest analytical note.

The 200-week average is the average price of bitcoin over approximately the past four years, and traders watch it as a long-term support level. But to the disappointment of the "bulls" (traders and investors who expect prices to rise), BTC is currently trading significantly below its 200-week average of about $68,000. The leading cryptocurrency by market capitalization has lost more than 15% and reached $64,600 this month, according to CoinDesk.

Wintermute's forecast is consistent with activity in the options market on Deribit, where a put option with a $60,000 strike price is the most popular bet, with more than $900 million in nominal open interest. This put is a bet that bitcoin's spot price will fall below $60,000.

According to Wintermute, interest rates are a "bearish" (downward) factor. Markets are currently pricing in about a 92% probability of the U.S. Federal Reserve raising its policy rate in December following the release of U.S. inflation data for October, which came in higher than expected.

The yield on 10-year government bonds once again exceeded 5%. Higher bond yields hurt assets that generate no income, and bitcoin is one such asset.

"Since bitcoin generates no income, it is the financing leg of this trade and the riskiest way to be wrong about it," Wintermute said. In simple terms, a dollar invested in bitcoin is a dollar that does not earn a 5% return, so investors may sell bitcoin to redirect funds into bonds.

And the outflow of funds, the publication writes, is already taking place. Spot bitcoin exchange-traded funds experienced approximately $1.9 billion in net outflows during 2026, compared with $21 billion in inflows in 2025. The supply of stablecoins has also contracted, Wintermute said, adding that demand from digital asset treasury companies, or DATs, has also declined. DATs are public companies, such as Strategy, that buy bitcoin to hold it on their balance sheets.

"All channels, including ETFs, DATs, retail and institutional flows, are showing stability at zero or a decline. For any upward trend to recover, this must change convincingly," Wintermute wrote.

The company said it would become less cautious in two cases. The first would be bitcoin closing (in UTC) above $68,000 during the day while funds are simultaneously flowing into ETFs. The second would be Federal Reserve minutes this week or October inflation data that remove a January rate hike from the agenda.

However, Wintermute is not claiming that a bottom has been reached.

"We are not trying to identify the bottom or the lowest levels, as that is simply impossible," the company said.

Bitcoin plunged to a three-month low — crypto traders lost nearly $2 billion in a day