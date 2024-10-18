Biden meets with German President
Kyiv • UNN
US President Joe Biden arrives in Berlin to meet with the German president and other European leaders. The main topic of the talks will be the Russian invasion of Ukraine and measures to end the fighting.
Today, on October 18, US President Joe Biden met with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, UNN reports citing Welf.
Biden and Steinmeier shook hands. The two leaders are expected to hold talks today.
Addendum
US President Joe Biden arrived in Berlin on Thursday for a brief visit to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the leaders of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, amid calls from Kyiv for immediate action to end the fighting.
