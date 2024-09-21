ukenru
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Biden instructed to “move heaven and earth” to get Ukraine the help it needs - White House

Biden instructed to “move heaven and earth” to get Ukraine the help it needs - White House

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31661 views

US President Joe Biden is determined to support Ukraine and strengthen its position by the end of his term. Zelenskiy is traveling to the US with a “victory plan” to meet with Biden on September 26.

U.S. President Joe Biden is absolutely determined to support Ukraine and put it in the strongest position at the end of his term in office. Michael Carpenter, Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council , said this, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

"... he (Biden - ed.) has instructed all of us who work for him to move heaven and earth to make sure that we provide all of it, especially military assistance, but also energy security assistance, assistance that was part of the supplemental funding bill that was approved in April - to get it all out as quickly as possible. These are his instructions to us, and we are following them at this moment," Carpenter said.

Add

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" for Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 26, he will present his ideas to President Joe Biden.

Biden and Zelenskiy to meet at the White House on September 26

According to Carpenter, the White House is looking forward to the presentation and wants to agree on strategic goals with Kyiv for the last four months of the Joe Biden administration. 

He said that Ukraine is a top priority for Joe Biden, who wants to see Ukraine's victory as part of his political legacy.

Zelenskyy to push for NATO invitation, weapons guarantees at meeting with Biden - Bloomberg

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

