Biden instructed to “move heaven and earth” to get Ukraine the help it needs - White House

U.S. President Joe Biden is absolutely determined to support Ukraine and put it in the strongest position at the end of his term in office. Michael Carpenter, Director for European Affairs at the US National Security Council , said this, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

"... he (Biden - ed.) has instructed all of us who work for him to move heaven and earth to make sure that we provide all of it, especially military assistance, but also energy security assistance, assistance that was part of the supplemental funding bill that was approved in April - to get it all out as quickly as possible. These are his instructions to us, and we are following them at this moment," Carpenter said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" for Ukraine.

On Thursday, September 26, he will present his ideas to President Joe Biden.

According to Carpenter, the White House is looking forward to the presentation and wants to agree on strategic goals with Kyiv for the last four months of the Joe Biden administration.

He said that Ukraine is a top priority for Joe Biden, who wants to see Ukraine's victory as part of his political legacy.

