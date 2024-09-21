Zelenskyy to push for NATO invitation, weapons guarantees at meeting with Biden - Bloomberg

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 112812 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 115793 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 188308 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 148318 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 149759 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 141556 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 193092 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112298 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 182505 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104942 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

Kallas after Zelensky and Trump's spat: the free world needs a new leader

February 28, 08:49 PM • 34799 views
Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

Trump set a condition for Zelenskyy to resume negotiations with the US

February 28, 10:28 PM • 34854 views
Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

Trump and Vance's dispute with Zelensky: who else among world leaders supported Ukraine

February 28, 10:53 PM • 62138 views
Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 58483 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 35448 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 188308 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 193092 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 182505 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 209544 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 198010 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 147465 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 146906 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 151191 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 142240 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 158789 views
Actual
Zelenskyy to push for NATO invitation, weapons guarantees at meeting with Biden - Bloomberg

Zelenskyy to push for NATO invitation, weapons guarantees at meeting with Biden - Bloomberg

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 79773 views

At his meeting with Biden on September 26, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy will present a victory plan. It includes an invitation to NATO, guarantees of arms supplies, a path to the EU, and economic agreements.

During a meeting on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will push US President Joe Biden to issue an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a permanent supply of advanced weapons as part of the "victory plan." This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will push US President Joe Biden to issue an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a permanent supply of advanced weapons as part of the President's victory plan to end the war with Russia," the publication writes.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy will present a plan to Biden at the September 26 meeting, which also requires a clear path to European Union membership, as well as other economic and security agreements.

"The Ukrainian leader called the plan a plan to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek peace. Kyiv is also concerned that a ceasefire without such guarantees will give Russia the opportunity to strike again after rearming," the newspaper adds.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat a victory plan has been fully prepared - all the points, all the key accents, the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine's victory plan contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.

Zelenskyy also stated that he would discuss the victory plan with US President Joe Biden, as the decision on the plan depends on him. The entire plan is designed for quick decisions by partners, which should happen from October to December, and not to delay this process.

On Thursday, September 26, US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Zelenskyy also plans to meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsNews of the World
kamala-harrisKamala Harris
white-houseWhite House
bloomberg-lpBloomberg L.P.
natoNATO
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv

Contact us about advertising