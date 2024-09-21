Zelenskyy to push for NATO invitation, weapons guarantees at meeting with Biden - Bloomberg

During a meeting on September 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will push US President Joe Biden to issue an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a permanent supply of advanced weapons as part of the "victory plan." This was reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

"Volodymyr Zelenskyy will push US President Joe Biden to issue an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a permanent supply of advanced weapons as part of the President's victory plan to end the war with Russia," the publication writes.

The publication notes that Zelenskyy will present a plan to Biden at the September 26 meeting, which also requires a clear path to European Union membership, as well as other economic and security agreements.

"The Ukrainian leader called the plan a plan to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek peace. Kyiv is also concerned that a ceasefire without such guarantees will give Russia the opportunity to strike again after rearming," the newspaper adds.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy saidthat a victory plan has been fully prepared - all the points, all the key accents, the necessary annexes with details to the plan have been identified. The most important thing now is the determination to implement it.

Zelenskyy reportedthat Ukraine's victory plan contains 4 main points and one post-war point. These are security, Ukraine's geopolitical position, strong military support, and economic support.

Zelenskyy also stated that he would discuss the victory plan with US President Joe Biden, as the decision on the plan depends on him. The entire plan is designed for quick decisions by partners, which should happen from October to December, and not to delay this process.

On Thursday, September 26, US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. Zelenskyy also plans to meet with US presidential candidates Donald Trump and Kamala Harris.