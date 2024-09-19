Biden and Zelenskiy to meet at the White House on September 26

On Thursday, September 26, US President Joe Biden will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House. This is stated in a statement by the press secretary of the US President Karin Jean-Pierre, reports UNN.

According to the statement, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will also meet separately with President Zelenskyy at the White House.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine's strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression. The president and vice president (of the United States - ed.) will emphasize their unwavering commitment to supporting Ukraine until it wins this war," the statement said.

Zelenskyy is traveling to the United States with a "victory plan" that he wants to present to US President Joe Biden.

The newspaper notes that his trip comes at a critical moment in the war, when Russian troops continue to advance in eastern Ukraine, despite Kyiv's forces unexpectedly invading Russia's Kursk region last month.