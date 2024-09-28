ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Biden calls Hezbollah leader's death “a measure of justice”

Biden calls Hezbollah leader's death “a measure of justice”

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23104 views

U.S. President Joe Biden commented on the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli air strike. He called it “a measure of justice” and reaffirmed his support for Israel's right to self-defense.

U.S. President Joe Biden called the death of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah as a result of an Israeli air strike on Beirut on September 27 a "measure of justice." This is stated in a statement published on the White House website, UNN reports.

Details

The statement said that the strike that killed Nasrallah took place in the broader context of the conflict, which began with the massacre organized by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

Nasrallah made the fateful decision to unite with Hamas and open what he called a "northern front" against Israel. His death in an Israeli airstrike is a measure of justice for his many victims, including thousands of Americans, Israelis and Lebanese civilians

- the statement reads.

Biden noted that the United States supports Israel's right to self-defense against Hezbollah, Hamas, Houthis, and other Iranian-backed terrorist groups.

Biden also noted that he had ordered to strengthen the US armed forces deployed in the Middle East.

At the same time, the US president emphasized that Washington's goal remains to resolve the conflicts in Lebanon and Gaza through diplomatic means.

At the UN, Saudi Arabia announces an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the principle of two states27.09.24, 16:32 • 13731 view

Add

The United States has recognized Hezbollah as a terrorist organization, and the EU has recognized its paramilitary wing as such. Nasrallah led the organization for over 30 years. On September 28, Hezbollah officially confirmed his death.

Recall

As reported in the Israeli Defense Forces, on September 27, 2024, the leader of the Hezbollah terrorist organization and one of its founders, Hassan Nasrallah, was eliminated by the IDF forces, along with Ali Karki, commander of the Hezbollah Southern Front, and other Hezbollah commanders.

During the Israeli strike on Beirut, Iranian General Abbas Nilforshahan was also killed . He was the deputy commander of the IRGC and headed the operational command that participated in military operations abroad.

US had no warning of Israeli strike on Beirut - Austin28.09.24, 10:40 • 16444 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
israelIsrael
white-houseWhite House
lebanonLebanon
european-unionEuropean Union
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

