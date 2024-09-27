At the UN, Saudi Arabia announces an international alliance to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on the principle of two states

Saudi Arabia has formed a global alliance to promote a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to Reuters, this was stated by the country's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, reports UNN.

Saudi Arabia's state news agency reported that the alliance includes a number of Arab and Muslim countries and European partners. It does not specify which countries have committed themselves.

EU Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell said that the first meetings would be held in Riyadh and Brussels.

Reuters also recalls that after the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, Saudi Arabia froze plans to normalize relations with Israel. Last week, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said that the kingdom would not recognize Israel without a Palestinian state and strongly condemned the “crimes of the Israeli occupation” against the Palestinian people.

