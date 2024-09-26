ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Israel strikes Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut - AFP

Israel strikes Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut - AFP

An Israeli strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted a Hezbollah commander. This is the fourth attack on the group's commanders in the area in a week.

An Israeli strike on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted a Hezbollah commander, AFP reported, citing a source close to the group, noting that the Israeli army announced targeted strikes in the Lebanese capital, UNN writes.

Details

"The Israeli strike was aimed at a Hezbollah commander," said a security source who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

This is the fourth attack against Hezbollah commanders in the area in a week.

Addendum

According to Reuters, an explosion was heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, on Thursday, which shook the capital and smoke was seen rising. a security source confirmed to Reuters that a senior Hezbollah leader was targeted in the attack, whose fate was not immediately known.

An Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Thursday could have targeted the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, a source close to the group said, as reported by France 24. "The target of the Israeli strike was Hezbollah drone commander Mohammed Srour, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is still unclear," the source said.

Netanyahu, amid a ceasefire proposal, says he has instructed the Israeli army to fight at full strength26.09.24, 12:57 • 14047 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
israelIsrael
israel-defense-forcesIsrael Defense Forces
lebanonLebanon
biniamin-netaniakhuBinyamin Netanyahu

