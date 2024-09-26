Israel strikes Hezbollah commander in southern Beirut - AFP

An Israeli strike on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut targeted a Hezbollah commander, AFP reported, citing a source close to the group, noting that the Israeli army announced targeted strikes in the Lebanese capital, UNN writes.

Details

"The Israeli strike was aimed at a Hezbollah commander," said a security source who requested anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media.

This is the fourth attack against Hezbollah commanders in the area in a week.

Addendum

According to Reuters, an explosion was heard in the southern suburbs of Beirut, a Hezbollah stronghold, on Thursday, which shook the capital and smoke was seen rising. a security source confirmed to Reuters that a senior Hezbollah leader was targeted in the attack, whose fate was not immediately known.

An Israeli strike on a southern suburb of Beirut on Thursday could have targeted the head of Hezbollah's drone unit, a source close to the group said, as reported by France 24. "The target of the Israeli strike was Hezbollah drone commander Mohammed Srour, known as Abu Saleh, whose fate is still unclear," the source said.

